Phuket News

Canadians Arrested in Phuket For Operating an Illegal International School

Jeff Tomas
Jeff Tomas - Freelance Journalist
Police Crack Down on Illegal International School in Phuket: 2 Canadians Arrested

PHUKET – Police arrested two Canadians and two Thai nationals who were involved in an illegal international school business. Officers from the Chalong Police Station successfully conducted the targeted raid on August 6, 2026. This specific operation targeted foreign investors who were actively using Thai citizens as their business nominees.

The police successfully arrested two Canadian nationals and two Thai citizens during the coordinated operation. They caught the suspects at two different residential locations situated in the local Chalong area. The authorities acted quickly on arrest warrants that were officially issued by the Phuket Provincial Court.

Key Takeaways

  • Police arrested two Canadians and two Thais for secretly running an illegal school business.
  • The suspects used Thai citizens as business nominees to easily hide true foreign ownership.
  • Authorities quickly found links to a local accounting firm used to process illegal transactions.

The arrested Canadian nationals are a 46-year-old man named Daniel and a 44-year-old woman named Melissa. Police charged them with using Thai citizens to illegally hold shares in a restricted business. They illegally operated a private school by completely violating the country’s strict foreign ownership limits.

According to the official report from Matichon News, the Thai suspects are 57-year-old Khwanchon and 37-year-old Praewa. Officers formally charged these two women with acting as illegal nominees for the foreign investors. They allegedly held company shares on behalf of the Canadians to avoid strict legal restrictions.

By acting as front owners, the Thai citizens helped the foreigners run a restricted local business. This deceptive practice directly violates Thailand’s specific laws regarding foreign business ownership and investment limits. Therefore, the police took very swift action to permanently shut down the illegal business operation.

Police Crack Down on Illegal International School in Phuket: 2 Canadians Arrested

Uncovering Deeper Financial Ties

During the ongoing investigation, police discovered much more evidence linked to the illegal business network. They found that Ms. Khwanchon also held major shares in a local accounting firm in Chalong. This particular firm allegedly handled secret financial transactions for three other closely connected companies.

This surprising discovery strongly suggests a much larger network of illegal foreign businesses in the area. The accounting firm basically served as a vital tool to easily hide true company ownership. Consequently, investigators are now rapidly expanding their search to find other involved parties and hidden assets.

The recent arrests perfectly align with a broader national policy to clean up illegal business practices. The Thai government is currently cracking down on foreign groups that use local Thai nominees. This massive effort clearly aims to protect local businesses and strictly enforce national business laws.

Police Crack Down on Illegal International School in Phuket: 2 Canadians Arrested

Exploiting Thai Citizens

The Chalong Police Station promises to confidently continue its strict crackdown on these illegal business networks. They want to completely wipe out criminal groups that exploit Thai citizens for illegal financial gains. Furthermore, the police will take very serious legal action against anyone found breaking these specific laws.

Authorities are now officially asking the public to stay highly alert and report suspicious business activities. If you easily spot foreign groups using Thai nominees, you should definitely contact the police immediately. You can directly reach the Chalong Police Station or simply call the 191 emergency support line.

By working closely together, the local community and the police can easily stop these illegal operations. The police are always available 24 hours a day to take reports and carefully investigate tips. Ultimately, this important teamwork will help keep the local economy fair, safe, and lawful for everyone.

Related News:

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China Defends Executing 4 Canadians Over Drug-Related Convictions

South African Woman Busted at Phuket Airport With 16 Kg of Heroin
British Tourist, 41 Found Dead in Phuket Hotel Room
Busted in Phuket: Interpol Red Notice Leads to Arrest of Swedish Fraud Suspect
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Jeff Tomas
ByJeff Tomas
Freelance Journalist
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Jeff Tomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
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