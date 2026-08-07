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Mae Fah Luang University Wins Top Innovation Award at APPTech EXPO 2026

Naree “Nix” Srisuk
Naree Srisuk
Mae Fah Luang University

CHIANG RAI – Mae Fah Luang University (MFU) recently secured the highest honor at the APPTech EXPO 2026. The university won the prestigious “Excellent” award for its groundbreaking work in herbal technology. This achievement highlights MFU’s success in moving scientific discoveries from the lab directly into commercial markets.

The winning project focuses on scaling up the production of a special herbal extract known as CUR-A-Poly-β-CD. Associate Professor Dr. Rawiwan Charoensup led the dedicated research team on this project. She currently serves as the Head of the Comprehensive Herbal Innovation Center at Mae Fah Luang University.

Key Takeaways:

  • MFU earned the top “Excellent” award at the recent APPTech EXPO 2026 in Bangkok.
  • The award recognized a new, highly efficient method for producing a special herbal extract on a commercial scale.
  • This project successfully bridges the critical gap between university laboratory research and the thriving healthcare industry.

The top award was presented by Associate Professor Dr. Peeradate Tongumpai. He currently chairs the Appropriate Technology research fund for the government. This specific fund aims to support innovative projects that create real economic value and improve local communities.

What makes this herbal project so special is its clear focus on large-scale factory production. The talented team found a way to take a complex extraction process and make it ready for commercial use. This vital step connects Thai herbal science with global health industry demands.

Furthermore, this scientific breakthrough adds significant value to the country’s rich natural biological resources. It clearly proves that MFU plays a vital role in building a complete herbal research system. The university actively guides smart ideas from basic knowledge all the way to consumer products.

Showcasing Solutions at APPTech EXPO 2026

The highly anticipated APPTech EXPO 2026 took place on August 4–5 in Bangkok. The two-day event was hosted at the Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao. Its main goal was to use technology to empower local communities and drive sustainable economic growth.

Throughout the busy event, universities and private companies showcased many ready-to-use health innovations. The national expo provided a fantastic space for experts to share ideas and form new business partnerships. These new collaborations will help apply smart technology to solve everyday local problems.

For MFU, this prestigious award is much more than just a nod to their academic excellence. It proves their unique ability to turn complex research into practical, everyday health solutions. You can read more about similar national technology grants at the Program Management Unit for Area-based Development.

Ultimately, this recent recognition reinforces the core public mission of Mae Fah Luang University. The academic institution is deeply committed to using science and innovation to help develop the nation. By doing so, they create brand new economic opportunities for local farmers and regional businesses.

The university continues to push academic knowledge far beyond traditional campus borders. Their hard work creates lasting value and significantly improves the overall quality of life for the public. With brilliant innovations like this new herbal extract, the future of natural healthcare looks very bright.

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Naree “Nix” Srisuk
ByNaree Srisuk
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Naree “Nix” Srisuk is a Chiang Rai native with a passion for the intersection of innovation and culture. Nix graduated from Chiang Mai University with a degree in Digital Media and Communication.
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