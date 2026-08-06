Phuket News

Busted in Phuket: Interpol Red Notice Leads to Arrest of Swedish Fraud Suspect

Jeff Tomas
Jeff Tomas - Freelance Journalist
Busted in Phuket: Interpol Red Notice Leads to Arrest of Swedish Fraud Suspect

PHUKET – Thai immigration police have successfully captured a Swedish woman wanted internationally for a massive public fraud case. The suspect was quietly hiding out in a sunny southern province of Thailand on a tourist visa. She had been actively evading justice after allegedly operating a highly profitable call center scam network.

Officers tracked down the fugitive suspect in the busy Wichit district of Phuket late on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Bangkok Post, local authorities acted swiftly upon receiving intelligence about a foreign fugitive hiding out. The woman is identified simply as Felicia in official police reports released to the public this week.

Key Takeaways

  • Thai immigration police arrested a Swedish woman in Phuket under an active Interpol Red Notice.
  • She is accused of running a fake bank scam that stole over 60 million baht.
  • Authorities have instantly revoked her visa and will deport her to face trial in Sweden.

Felicia originally managed to enter Thailand back in January using a standard tourist visa without being flagged. She likely believed the popular resort island of Phuket would provide safe cover from European law enforcement. However, Thai immigration police keep a very close watch on international warrants and quickly discovered her secret.

An Interpol Red Notice is a global police alert used to hunt down the most wanted criminals. It allows police officers worldwide to easily identify and arrest dangerous people pending a formal legal extradition. Once local officers confirmed her true identity, they moved quickly to make the arrest and secure the area.

The actual arrest in the Wichit district happened smoothly and without any major incidents or public panic. Police officers carefully coordinated the sting operation to ensure public safety in the busy tourist neighborhood. Felicia is now sitting securely in police custody while she waits for the next legal steps.

Millions Lost in Bank Call Center Fraud

The criminal charges against the Swedish suspect are incredibly serious and involve a huge sum of money. Police say she worked closely with at least 14 other people to run the organized fraud network. They reportedly launched this illegal call center gang in early 2022 to steal from innocent victims.

The scammers would call random victims and trick them into moving their hard-earned money into fake accounts. They posed as helpful finance company staff in order to build false trust with the confused callers. Over time, the gang tricked victims into making 163 separate bank transfers worth over 60 million baht.

Unfortunately, international call center scams have become a massive problem across the globe in recent years. Criminal gangs easily use modern technology to steal life savings in just a few short minutes. Law enforcement agencies are now teaming up across borders to aggressively fight back against these digital crimes.

Deportation and Upcoming Criminal Court Actions

Because of the sudden arrest, Thai officials have officially canceled her tourist visa without any hesitation. Thai law clearly states that wanted international fugitives simply cannot remain inside the country under any circumstances. Therefore, her permission to stay in Thailand is permanently revoked, and she must leave right away.

Thai immigration authorities are currently processing her formal deportation orders to get her out of the country. She will be sent directly back to Sweden under heavy police escort very soon to face justice. Once she finally arrives back in Europe, she will immediately face a strict criminal trial for public fraud.

This highly publicized arrest serves as a very strong warning to other international fugitives hiding abroad. You cannot simply use a fake tourist vacation to run away from the long arm of the law. If you commit a serious crime, international police forces will eventually track you down and arrest you.

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Jeff Tomas
ByJeff Tomas
Freelance Journalist
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Jeff Tomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
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