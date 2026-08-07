Police Intervene After Elderly Man Caught Damaging Flood Barriers in Mae Sai

CHIANG RAI – Tensions are running incredibly high in the northern border town of Mae Sai right now. Residents are desperately battling rising river waters while also dealing with a rogue neighbor. An elderly property owner has repeatedly sabotaged the town’s critical flood defenses without any permission.

The man owns a very large commercial building right on the banks of the Sai River. Over the past few weeks, he secretly pierced holes in the massive community sandbags. He has committed this dangerous and destructive act at least three separate times now.

Key Takeaways

An elderly building owner in Mae Sai intentionally damaged public flood-prevention sandbags three times.

His selfish actions caused sudden flooding, forcing local authorities to scramble and repair the damage.

Police and officials are now actively patrolling the riverbank area to prevent future sabotage.

This incredibly reckless behavior caused serious problems during a sudden water surge late last month. River water leaked quickly through the damaged bags and completely flooded the nearby neighborhood. Local community workers had to rush in and desperately fix the broken barriers in a panic.

District Chief Warayut Khombun decided to take immediate and decisive action regarding this ongoing crisis. He led a dedicated team of officials to carefully inspect the sandbag walls along the river. These vital flood barriers separate the Thai border town from neighboring communities over in Myanmar.

Weather Warnings Trigger Urgent Action

The current situation is becoming extremely urgent due to alarming new local weather forecasts. The national meteorological department currently expects heavy, persistent rain across northern Thailand later this week. This severe weather pattern will likely last for several days, greatly threatening more major floods.

Chiang Rai Governor Chucheep Pongchai quickly issued a strict emergency order to all local departments. He specifically commanded all local government agencies to urgently protect vulnerable low-lying neighborhood areas. The entire region suffered massive flooding late last year, and absolutely nobody wants a tragic repeat.

Officials are focusing their protective efforts heavily on the densely populated Koh Sai community. This specific downtown neighborhood is very crowded and currently remains a high risk. According to the Meteorological Department, local river levels surged dangerously high in July.

During that recent scary river surge, the elderly man used tools to deliberately empty the sandbags. Government authorities have successfully recorded video evidence of all three separate sabotage incidents. His selfish actions left many local business owners feeling completely terrified about their vulnerable properties.

A Friendly Warning Instead of Jail Time

District Chief Warayut personally visited the elderly man to thoroughly discuss this incredibly dangerous problem. He firmly warned the stubborn landlord to immediately stop destroying the vital public water barriers. Fortunately, the elderly man finally agreed to fully cooperate with the concerned local government officials.

The smart district chief kindly offered a highly practical solution for the man’s daily water needs. If the landlord truly requires river water, he must professionally install a safe control valve. This special water valve can be easily closed whenever the unpredictable river water suddenly rises.

This simple community compromise should effectively keep the entire neighborhood safe from sudden water leaks. Deliberately damaging public property is obviously considered a very serious crime under standard Thai law. It also legally counts as severely obstructing hard-working government officials during an active natural disaster.

Police Step Up Local Community Patrols

However, local officials ultimately chose to use a surprisingly gentle approach for the time being. They truly hope a simple, honest conversation will permanently solve this deeply frustrating issue. Still, local police commanders are definitely not taking any silly chances with the town’s safety.

Police officers from the main Mae Sai station are currently operating on very high alert. They are continuously patrolling around the large commercial building located within the Koh Sai community. These important daily checks aim to strictly ensure the defensive flood barriers remain completely untouched.

The border town remains very anxious as the dark, threatening rain clouds continue to gather. Everyone desperately hopes the reinforced sandbags will hold incredibly strong against the incoming severe storms. The physical safety of the entire border town heavily depends on these important flood walls.

Trending News: