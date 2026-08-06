Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Ramps Up Flood Defenses Ahead of Heavy Monsoon Rains

Naree “Nix” Srisuk
Naree Srisuk
Chiang Rai Ramps Up Flood Defenses Ahead of Heavy Monsoon Rains

Chiang Rai is taking early action to protect the city from severe floods this rainy season. Mayor Wanchai Jongsutthamanee is leading a strong effort to prepare the area for heavy downpours. The city is working closely with the Water Resources Office 1 to ensure public safety.

On August 4, 2026, the mayor sent key officials to map out a clear flood response plan. City Secretary Praparn Changkaew and Disaster Prevention Officer Prachit Panyapab met with regional water experts. They discussed urgent water management strategies to keep homes and businesses dry.

Key Takeaways

  • Chiang Rai officials are installing massive water pumps in high-risk flood zones.
  • The August 4 meeting focused on rapid water discharge to protect local communities.
  • City leaders are actively checking equipment and monitoring systems to ensure quick emergency response.

During the field visit, the team closely inspected several major water discharge points. They selected prime locations to install large water pumps across the most vulnerable areas. These spots include the 416 Airport, Red Forest Community, Lam Muang San Klang, and Hong Li Bridge.

These specific locations often face severe water buildup when sudden, heavy storms hit the region. Installing high-capacity pumps will drastically improve the city’s ability to drain water quickly and safely. As recent weather forecasts show heavy rain is highly likely, this rapid action remains crucial.

Chiang Rai Ramps Up Flood Defenses Ahead of Heavy Monsoon Rains

Working Together for Public Safety

The planning effort brings together top experts from multiple local government departments. Mr. Sirisak Kesarat, head of the Water Resources Division 1 in Lamphang, joined the field inspections. Dr. Wirachai Sida Phromma from the Strategic and Planning Division also helped guide the project.

Together, these leaders created strict guidelines for how the municipality will handle sudden flooding. Their primary goal is to boost water discharge speeds and reduce harm to residents. By combining their knowledge, the teams can solve complex water flow issues much faster.

Chiang Rai Ramps Up Flood Defenses Ahead of Heavy Monsoon Rains

Building Confidence in Emergency Readiness

The Chiang Rai City Municipality is not stopping at just installing new water pumps. Officials are constantly checking their emergency machinery, safety equipment, and flood monitoring systems. They want to make sure every tool is ready to use at a moment’s notice.

Staff members are also receiving training to handle emergencies with speed and care. This non-stop preparation aims to stop property damage and ease the minds of the public. Residents can feel secure knowing that the city is ready to fight back against rising waters.

While current efforts focus on immediate relief, the city is also looking at future solutions. Officials plan to upgrade aging drainage pipes to handle larger amounts of water next year. This forward-thinking approach will protect the local economy from the high costs of storm damage.

City leaders remain on high alert as the rainy season approaches its peak this month. They promise to keep a close watch on river levels, and weather changes every single day. Their hard work shows a deep commitment to keeping Chiang Rai safe and dry this year.

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Naree “Nix” Srisuk
ByNaree Srisuk
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Naree “Nix” Srisuk is a Chiang Rai native with a passion for the intersection of innovation and culture. Nix graduated from Chiang Mai University with a degree in Digital Media and Communication.
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