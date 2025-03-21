China Defends Exicuting 4 Canadians Over Drug-Related Convictions

China defended its actions following criticism from Canada over the execution of Canadian citizens on drug charges. On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning emphasized that China operates under a legal system where all individuals, regardless of nationality, are treated equally.

Ning stated that judicial authorities handled these cases in strict compliance with the law.

She also underscored the global responsibility to address drug-related crimes. She noted that the defendant’s legal rights and Canada’s consular rights were fully respected throughout the process. She urged Canada to honour the principles of legal independence and refrain from interfering in China’s judicial matters.

Earlier this week, Canada condemned China after confirming that four Canadian citizens were executed this year on drug smuggling charges. Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly expressed deep concern, noting that the individuals held dual citizenship.

Joly also pledged to advocate leniency for other Canadian citizens facing similar penalties.

In a statement, the Chinese Embassy in Canada reiterated that China is a country governed by law. It stressed that anyone violating the law must face legal consequences.

According to reports, the embassy defended its actions by pointing to the severity of drug trafficking offences, which are widely recognized as a major threat to society. It added that solid evidence supported the cases that led to the executions.

A Chinese Academy of Social Sciences researcher, Lü Xiang, noted that Canada should recognize China’s firm stance against drug-related crimes. He stated that while Canada’s opposition to the death penalty is understandable, attempts to challenge China’s legal system are unwelcome.

Drug trafficking in China carries harsh penalties, including the death sentence for offences involving over 50 grams of heroin, as outlined by state media. This is not the first time Canadians have faced such charges in China.

In 2019, Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was sentenced to death for attempting to smuggle over 222 kilograms of methamphetamine. That same year, another Canadian was sentenced to death for producing illegal substances in Guangdong Province.

Reports revealed that this individual and his accomplices had operated a drug factory, producing significant quantities of methamphetamine and dimethylamphetamine in 2012. Lü suggested that the current situation, while serious, is unlikely to harm broader China-Canada relations.

He added that Canada should focus on educating its citizens about the severe risks of engaging in drug trafficking within China.

Capital Punishment in China

China has one of the highest rates of executions in the world, though exact figures are hard to confirm because the government treats this information as a state secret. The country uses capital punishment for a wide range of crimes, including murder, drug trafficking, and certain economic offences like corruption.

Human rights groups often criticize trials that result in death sentences for lacking proper legal protections and transparency. The death penalty is commonly carried out by lethal injection or firing squad. While there have been some reforms, such as reducing the number of crimes punishable by death, critics argue these steps don’t address deeper issues like coerced confessions and unfair trials.

Many Chinese citizens support the death penalty, citing it as a deterrent to serious crime, but international pressure continues to call for more accountability and legal safeguards. The debate around capital punishment in China raises tough questions about justice, fairness, and human rights in the country.

