Phuket Flood Relief Asks For Donations Across all of Phuket

(CTN News) – A coordinated effort from the Phuket Hotels Association with Living Waters Foundation starting today, 18th October, across all of Phuket to help flood victims.

Over 100 meals have been donated from the Tourism Safety and Security Conference, organized by the Phuket Hotels Association, the British Embassy Bangkok, and the Australian Consulate-General Phuket at the SAii Laguna Phuket. 100 water packs have also been donated by the Thailand Red Cross.

From now until Thursday, 20 October early afternoon, different dropoff points have been set up around the island for anyone to drop off donations like food, life bags, water, bedding, and clothes.

Please drop off before 10 am on Thursday for pickup between 10 am and 12 pm:

– Mai Khao – At Receiving Area, JW Marriott Phuket Contact Person: Khun Petchari Pootapetch (Kai), Tel: 081 838 3298

– Laguna / Layan – Similan Foyer, SAii Laguna Phuket Contact Person: Khun Kanchana Kwangkaew (Zon), Tel: 062 245 3668

– Kamala / Surin – Receiving Area, Mountain side – Intercontinental Phuket Resort Contact Person: Khun Saranya Kularbwan (X), Tel: 096 6239 295

– Patong – Receiving Bay (Staff Entrance) Holiday Inn Resort Phuket Contact Person: Khun Rapeeporn Thavorn, Tel 087 2814919

– Kata / Karon – Avista Grande Phuket Karon MGallery (TBC)

– Naiharn / South – Talent Center (HR Dept.) – The Nai Harn Contact Person: Khun Nalinthipha Tansuttiwanit (Lin) or K. Boy, Tel: 076 380 200

****Drop-off times 9 am to 5 pm

– Phuket Town – Second Lobby drop off – Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town Contact Person: Khun Darisa Pathtamapaneewong, Tel 084 3538 462

****Drop-off times 10 am to 3 pm

– East Coast / Central – 5 Star Marine office – Contact Person: Khun Nat from Living Waters, Tel 081 272 3472 more@livingwatersphuket.com

About Phuket Hotels Association

As a non-profit organization, Phuket Hotels Association consists of 78 hotel members; a diverse group of hotels that have come together to promote Phuket island as a destination; raise awareness of Phuket as safe and quality leisure and MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) destination; assist and educate local Phuket residents through the association’s scholarship fund, as well as promote environmental best practices so that tourism does not hurt the island.

For more information about Phuket Hotels Association, please visit https://www.phukethotelsassociation.com