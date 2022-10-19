Connect with us

News

Phuket Flood Relief Asks For Donations Across all of Phuket
Advertisement

News

Resistant and Contagious Omicron BQ.1 Sub-Variant hit Thailand and U.S.

News

Thai Cabinet Approves 6.6 Billion Baht For 2 New Bridges in the South Thailand

News News Asia

China Punishes 207,000 Party Officials for Corruption

News World News

European Union Leaders Battle Soaring Energy Prices After Green Policy Fiasco

News

Forgiveness Of Student Loans Has Officially Begun

News

In His Defense, Kevin Spacey Testifies in a Civil Trial

News

Iranian Climber Elnaz Rekabi Raises Concerns After Competing Without Hijab

News

Temple Monk Crashes into Motorcycle Killing 23-Year-Old Woman

News

Canadian Fined for Rollerblading in Bangkok Traffic

News

Under Olivia Wilde's Car, Jason Sudeikis Reportedly Blocked Harry Styles From Seeing Her

News

Thailand Confirms 11th Monkeypox Case in Thai Man

News

Flood Situation in Phuket has Improved Today (Monday).

News Regional News

Control on Guns in Thailand Remains Problematic

Crime News

Precursor from China Fueling Meth Production in The Golden Triangle

News Southern Thailand

Phuket in Chaos as Flooding Strands Tourist and Flights

News

The Death Of Haitian Singer Mikaben In Paris Has Shocked Haitians

News News Asia

Vogue Magazine in Singapore Penalized for Vulgar Content

News

Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Application Has Been Launched - 5 Tips Before You Submit

News

Robert Kraft's; Tom Brady, The Patriots, And Elton John Attend Robert Kraft's Wedding

News

Phuket Flood Relief Asks For Donations Across all of Phuket

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Phuket Flood Relief Asks For Donations Across all of Phuket

(CTN News) – A coordinated effort from the Phuket Hotels Association with Living Waters Foundation starting today, 18th October, across all of Phuket to help flood victims.

Over 100 meals have been donated from the Tourism Safety and Security Conference, organized by the Phuket Hotels Association, the British Embassy Bangkok, and the Australian Consulate-General Phuket at the SAii Laguna Phuket. 100 water packs have also been donated by the Thailand Red Cross.

From now until Thursday, 20 October early afternoon, different dropoff points have been set up around the island for anyone to drop off donations like food, life bags, water, bedding, and clothes.

Please drop off before 10 am on Thursday for pickup between 10 am and 12 pm:

– Mai Khao – At Receiving Area, JW Marriott Phuket                                                                                                                                                                                                                              Contact Person: Khun Petchari Pootapetch (Kai), Tel: 081 838 3298

– Laguna / Layan – Similan Foyer, SAii Laguna Phuket                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Contact Person: Khun Kanchana Kwangkaew (Zon), Tel: 062 245 3668

– Kamala / Surin – Receiving Area, Mountain side – Intercontinental Phuket Resort                                                                                                                                                              Contact Person: Khun Saranya Kularbwan (X), Tel: 096 6239 295

– Patong – Receiving Bay (Staff Entrance) Holiday Inn Resort Phuket                                                                                                                                                                                          Contact Person: Khun Rapeeporn Thavorn, Tel 087 2814919

– Kata / Karon – Avista Grande Phuket Karon MGallery (TBC)        

– Naiharn / South – Talent Center (HR Dept.) – The Nai Harn                                                                                                                                                                                                            Contact Person: Khun Nalinthipha Tansuttiwanit (Lin) or K. Boy, Tel: 076 380 200

****Drop-off times 9 am to 5 pm

– Phuket Town – Second Lobby drop off – Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town                                                                                                                                                                         Contact Person: Khun Darisa Pathtamapaneewong, Tel 084 3538 462

****Drop-off times 10 am to 3 pm

– East Coast / Central – 5 Star Marine office – Contact Person: Khun Nat from Living Waters, Tel 081 272 3472 more@livingwatersphuket.com

About Phuket Hotels Association

As a non-profit organization, Phuket Hotels Association consists of 78 hotel members; a diverse group of hotels that have come together to promote Phuket island as a destination; raise awareness of Phuket as safe and quality leisure and MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) destination; assist and educate local Phuket residents through the association’s scholarship fund, as well as promote environmental best practices so that tourism does not hurt the island.

For more information about Phuket Hotels Association, please visit https://www.phukethotelsassociation.com
Related Topics:
Continue Reading