Connect with us

News

Thailand Introduces "Dee-Delivery" Regulations to Enhance Consumer Protection for Online Shoppers
Advertisement

News

Fire Damages 100 Million Baht at Famous Temple in Chiang Rai

News

Thailand is Expecting Flash Floods and Strong Winds

News

China and France Launch Satellite to Study the Universe's Mightiest Explosions

News

Thai Prime Minister Advocates for Legalizing Casinos and Nuclear Power

News

King of Bhutan Honored with Seven Thai University Doctorates

News

Supreme Court Rules Against California Woman in Immigration Case Involving Husband’s Tattoos

News

Chinese Scientists Develop AI-Powered Sex Dolls Using ChatGPT Technology

News

98 Indians Die During Hajj in Saudi Arabia

News

Thailand's Industrial Estates Strengthen Flood Defences to Prevent Repeat of 2011 Losses

News

Chinese Tourists Choose Thailand and Japan as Top Travel Destination

News

Thailand Expects to Generate 8 Trillion baht in Revenue in 2027 from Soft Power

News Regional News

Thailand's Tourist Police Crackdown on Tourist Scammers in Pattaya

News

Donald Trump's Campaign Receives $50 Million Boost from Conservative Billionaire Timothy Mellon

News

Bank of England Holds Interest Rates Despite Slowing Inflation Ahead of UK General Election

News Regional News

Forty Monkeys Escape Nursery in Lopburi Casing Pandemonium

News News Asia

India Shuns Beijing's Requests to Resume Direct Flights Over Border Issues

News

The Families Of Those Killed In A Boeing Disaster Are Suing The Airline For $25 Billion.

News

Macquarie Says HDFC Bank Is One Of Their Preferred Private Sector Banks.

News

How the UK’s Economy Became So Stagnant

News

Thailand Introduces “Dee-Delivery” Regulations to Enhance Consumer Protection for Online Shoppers

Published

3 seconds ago

on

(CTN News) – Introducing new regulations known as “Dee-Delivery” has been announced by the Prime Minister’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sinthuprai in an effort to strengthen consumer protection for online shoppers in Thailand. This regulation aims to increase transparency and combat fraud in online transactions, providing consumers with a safer shopping environment.

Key Features of “Dee-Delivery” Regulations

As of July 1, the “Dee-Delivery” regulations will take effect following their publication in the Royal Gazette. The delivery companies will be required to:

  • Disclose Detailed Information: The company must provide comprehensive information regarding its employees and sellers.
  • Enable Product Inspection: The consumer will be able to inspect the product prior to making a purchase.
  • Facilitate Refunds: We will establish a refund policy that will allow consumers to return products within five days of receiving them and receive a refund.

Addressing Consumer Complaints

These new regulations are a direct response to numerous issues reported to the Office of Consumer Protection Board (OCPB). Among the most common complaints are:

  • Unsolicited Parcels: Despite not ordering these parcels, consumers frequently receive them and are required to pay at the time of delivery.
  • Refund Difficulties: Returning products can be difficult for many consumers.

Enhanced Delivery Protocols

According to the “Dee-Delivery” regulations, delivery companies must address these issues as follows:

  • Hold Payments for Five Days: By doing so, consumers will be able to assess their purchases and initiate returns in the event they need to do so.
  • Provide Complete Sender and Business Details: To ensure transparency, detailed sender information and business credentials must be provided.
  • Verify Recipient and Tracking Information: Consumers should be able to verify deliveries and reject unsatisfactory products if they contain the recipient’s full name and a tracking number.

Ensuring a Fair and Secure Online Marketplace

According to Minister Jiraporn Sinthuprai, the implementation of the “Dee-Delivery” service will enhance the safety and accountability of Thailand’s online marketplaces. In addition to enhancing consumer confidence in online transactions, these measures aim to create a fair and secure shopping environment.

Thailand has taken a significant step towards improving consumer protection and promoting a transparent and fraud-free online shopping experience by introducing the “Dee-Delivery” regulations.

Post Disclaimer

The above article is sponsored content any opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and not necessarily reflect the views of CTN News- Chiang Rai Times. For detailed information about sponsored content click here.
Related Topics:

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading