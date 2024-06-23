Thailand Introduces “Dee-Delivery” Regulations to Enhance Consumer Protection for Online Shoppers

(CTN News) – Introducing new regulations known as “Dee-Delivery” has been announced by the Prime Minister’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sinthuprai in an effort to strengthen consumer protection for online shoppers in Thailand. This regulation aims to increase transparency and combat fraud in online transactions, providing consumers with a safer shopping environment.

Key Features of “Dee-Delivery” Regulations

As of July 1, the “Dee-Delivery” regulations will take effect following their publication in the Royal Gazette. The delivery companies will be required to:

Disclose Detailed Information: The company must provide comprehensive information regarding its employees and sellers.

Enable Product Inspection: The consumer will be able to inspect the product prior to making a purchase.

Facilitate Refunds: We will establish a refund policy that will allow consumers to return products within five days of receiving them and receive a refund.

Addressing Consumer Complaints

These new regulations are a direct response to numerous issues reported to the Office of Consumer Protection Board (OCPB). Among the most common complaints are:

Unsolicited Parcels: Despite not ordering these parcels, consumers frequently receive them and are required to pay at the time of delivery.

Refund Difficulties: Returning products can be difficult for many consumers.

Enhanced Delivery Protocols

According to the “Dee-Delivery” regulations, delivery companies must address these issues as follows:

Hold Payments for Five Days: By doing so, consumers will be able to assess their purchases and initiate returns in the event they need to do so.

Provide Complete Sender and Business Details: To ensure transparency, detailed sender information and business credentials must be provided.

Verify Recipient and Tracking Information: Consumers should be able to verify deliveries and reject unsatisfactory products if they contain the recipient's full name and a tracking number.

Ensuring a Fair and Secure Online Marketplace

According to Minister Jiraporn Sinthuprai, the implementation of the “Dee-Delivery” service will enhance the safety and accountability of Thailand’s online marketplaces. In addition to enhancing consumer confidence in online transactions, these measures aim to create a fair and secure shopping environment.

Thailand has taken a significant step towards improving consumer protection and promoting a transparent and fraud-free online shopping experience by introducing the “Dee-Delivery” regulations.

