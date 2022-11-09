Connect with us

News News Asia

Thailand's High Speed Railway Way Behind Schedule Only 15% Complete
Advertisement

News Crime

Thai Police Arrest Chinese Triad Kingpins, 3 Flee on Private Jet

News

Today Is Election Day. Texas Voter Requirements.

News Southern Thailand

New Zealander, 63 Found with Huge Weapons Cache in Phuket

News Legal

Thai Government Does a 360 Reversal on Foreigners Owning Land

News Tech

Thailand to Crack Down on Cybercrime

News Health

The Last Total Lunar Eclipse Is Coming on 8th November Until 2025. Here's why we're Fascinated by it

News

Subtropical Storm; Florida's East Coast Is Under Hurricane Watch Ahead Of Subtropical Storm Nicole

News Regional News

Cyber Police Warn Thai Women Over Romance Scams

News Automotive

Japan Warns Biden's $7500 EV Tax Credit Will Cost Auto Workers Jobs

News World News

Climate Activists Storm Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands

News Northern Thailand

Police Seize Assets Worth Bt90 Million in Northern Thailand

News News Asia

Price for Methamphetamine Pills Plunges to B2 Each in Thailand

News Regional News

Lamborghini Crashes at High Speed, Injuring 3 People

News Tech

Elon Musk Begins the Twitter Purge, Cutting Up to 3,500 Jobs

News Southern Thailand

Crash in Phuket Kills 2 Russian Tourists, Injures 2 French Tourists

Crime News

Police Bust Lottery Ticket Ponzi Scheme, 3 Gang Members Arrested

News

A Protest by Dozens of Grab Delivery Drivers in Bangkok to Demand Better Treatment

News News Asia

Pakistan's Imran Khan Survives Assassination Attempt

News Southern Thailand

Speeding Pickup Crashes into School Bus, 1 Dead, 7 Injured

News

Thailand’s High Speed Railway Way Behind Schedule Only 15% Complete

Published

2 mins ago

on

hai-Chinese High Speed Railway Project Only 15% Complete

Thailand’s Transport Ministry, reports construction of the Thai-Chinese high speed railway project is way behind schedule and may need to be renegotiated.

Development of the project’s first phase between Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima is now running behind schedule and is only 15% completed when it should have been 37%.

On Monday, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob presided over a meeting attended by China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

The insider told the Bangkok Post that the delay was largely due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, severe delays in the property expropriation process, and the relocation of public utility wires from near the construction site.

The high speed railway project’s major contract, worth 50.6 billion baht and covering the railway infrastructure, rolling equipment, staff training, and technology transfer for the 253-kilometer route from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima, has a March 2026 deadline.

According to the source, the contract will have to be extended due to the current conditions.

High speed rail project thailand

The first part of the high speed railway project was planned to be completed in 2026.

The second phase, a 356km segment from Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai, was previously expected to be completed three to four years after the first phase.

Mr Saksayam announced on Tuesday that Laos will attend a conference with Thailand and China early next year to formally discuss the idea to connect the Thai-Chinese high-speed rail line to Laos’ rail network.

He stated that the progress report delivered at Monday’s meeting would be transmitted to Chinese President Xi Jinping via the NDRC.

Furthermore, the idea to build a new Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge, he stated that China has expressed its willingness to assist in all processes, adding that the new bridge’s site will be close to the present ones.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his Lao counterpart, Phankham Viphavanh, reached an agreement in principle to build more Friendship bridges to boost economic growth.

The informal agreement was apparently made while the two leaders were attending a ceremony to lay the foundation stones for the fifth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge on October 28.

Bangkok Canal Project

Bangkok canal project faces setback

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has cancelled the bidding for the two last phases of a city canal renovation project including Klong Chong Nonsi public park.

According to City Hall officials, only one company has expressed interest in bidding on the 4th and 5th stages of the 980-million-baht canal redevelopment plan.

The fourth phase, which is part of the larger Klong Chong Nonsi reconstruction project, has a budget of 250 million baht, and the fifth phase has a budget of 200 million baht. During the previous governor’s tenure, Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang, bidders were chosen for the first three phases.

The first phase of bidding, from Surawongse Road to Sathon Road, was completed with a median price of 79.9 million baht. However, the project was delayed by three months since six companies purchased bidding envelopes but did not return an offer by December 4th, last year. On March 11, this year, City Hall cancelled that round and sought new bids.

The first phase’s contractor was announced on April 5. Wiwatpol Engineering won the contract after tendering 79 million baht, or about a million baht less than the median price.

The median price in the second phase, which included the area from Sathon Road to Narathiwat Ratchanakharin Soi 7, was set at 79.7 million baht and was made public on June 17 of last year. On July 15, last year, Trio Bright was named the winner with their 79 million baht bid, and the deal was signed less than a month later.

The contract for the third phase, a 370-million-baht development from Narathiwat Ratchanakharin Soi 7 to Chan Road, was won by a consortium called DW, which presented a price offer of 366.1 million baht.

Previously, Srisuwan Janya, secretary-general of the Association for the Protection of the Thai Constitution, requested that the project be investigated by the state auditor.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

buy fifa coins