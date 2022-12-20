Sokha Hotel Plans to Build the ‘Tallest Buddha Statue in the World’ on Bokor Mountain

(CTN News) – According to the president of Sokha Hotel, Sok Kong, his business intends to erect a massive 100-meter statue of the Buddha Statue atop Bokor Mountain in Kampot that will be three times taller than the largest monument in existence at the moment.

The building of the monument by the billionaire was reportedly recently allowed by the prime minister of Cambodia, Hun Sen, with the condition that the statue’s design is updated to reflect Khmer culture.

According to Mr. Sok, the construction of this enormous Buddha statue is intended to serve as a holy shrine for the Cambodian people and as a dedication to their happiness, prosperity, and long-lasting peace.

Additionally, the enormous Buddha statue will encourage Buddhism and promote cultural tourism, and it will be a major draw for millions of domestic and foreign visitors.

The Big Buddha, a massive bronze statue of Buddha that was finished in 1993 and is placed in Ngong Ping on Lantau Island in Hong Kong, is now the largest seated Buddha statue in the world.

The 100m high proposed Cambodian Buddha would be dwarfed by the 34 m (112 ft) tall and over 250 metric tonnes (280 short tonnes) heavy Big Buddha statue.

According to Mr. Sok, his business has requested permission from the Ministry of the Environment to erect the monument.

The business is concurrently collaborating on architectural design with the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts to guarantee that this substantial Buddha statue is built correctly and in keeping with the Cambodian aesthetic.

Mr. Sok further said that the project is anticipated to cost between 30 and 40 million US dollars and that if the firm obtains approval from the necessary ministries, work will start as soon as feasible.

The plan has previously been reviewed by an inter-ministerial panel led by the secretary of state and spokesperson for the ministry of the environment, Neth Pheaktra.

Senior officials from the Ministries of Culture and Fine Arts, Cults and Religion, Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction, Tourism, Kampot Provincial Authorities, pertinent technical working groups, and representatives of the Sokha Hotel Company were present at the main meeting on May 27.

The Inter-Ministerial Commission agreed with Sokha Hotel’s plan to erect the tallest Buddha statue in the world during this conversation, but it also asked the business to make certain adjustments to the statue so that it would be more acceptable and in keeping with the Buddha’s style in Cambodia.

Construction has not yet started because the company needs to revise and redesign the statue and go through the inter-ministerial committee to agree on the construction process, according to Mr. Sok, who added that the company would continue to work with the inter-ministerial commission to further adjust the scale and style of the Buddha statue to be in line with Cambodian culture.

By sending money to ABA Bank No. 106 108 108 (KHR) and ABA 107 108 108 (USD) and Wing Bank through 9 108 108 108 (KHR) and 8 108 108 108 (USD) and contacting 085 430 999, 097 430 9999, local and worldwide Buddhists, national and international, may donate and help create this monument.

