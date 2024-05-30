Connect with us

News

Former FTX Executive Ryan Salame Sentenced to 90 Months for Unlawful Campaign Donations
Advertisement

News Northern Thailand

2-Year-Old Kangaroo Escapes from Chiang Mai Zoo

News

Canada Increases Visas for Palestinians in Gaza Amid Humanitarian Crisis

News

Germany Removes COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement for Military Personnel

News

FDA Doesn't Support Accelerated Approvals With Surrogate Markers: Report

News

ExxonMobil Board Members Were Elected After a Climate Change Protest

News

Increasing Inflation Leads To a Two-Year High In German Consumer Confidence

News

Kylie Kelce Apologizes After Video Shows Jason Kelce Yelling At Her

News

Donald Trump Compares Himself To Mother Teresa During a Hush-Money Trial

News

Pakistani Government Plans New Legislation to Tackle Digital Rights and Fake News

News

Pakistan Set to Launch 2nd Communication Satellite "PAKSAT MM1"Into Space

News

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra To Be Indicted For Insulting Monarchy

News

Delhi Records Highest Temperature of 50.5°C Amid Severe Heatwave and Water Shortages

News

WhatsApp Boss Refutes Elon Musk's Claims of Nightly Data Export

News

Measles Cases Rise Across Europe, WHO and UNICEF issue Warning

News

Cyclone Remal: Quickest-Forming, Longest-Lasting Storm Hits Bangladesh and India

News Regional News

Thailand Woos Foreigners With New Visa Incentives

News

The Impact of Climate Change: 26 More Days of Extreme Heat Annually

News

Spirit Airlines Flight Diverted Back To Jamaica. Done Life Vests

News

Dollar Strength Is Expected To Reflect Global Inflation Data

News

Former FTX Executive Ryan Salame Sentenced to 90 Months for Unlawful Campaign Donations

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Former FTX Executive Ryan Salame Sentenced to 90 Months for Unlawful Campaign Donations

(CTN News) – Ryan Salame, the former co-CEO of FTX’s Bahamian subsidiary and a close associate of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange’s founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been sentenced to 90 months in jail, according to US federal authorities.

In September, Ryan Salame pleaded guilty to illegal campaign payments totaling tens of millions of dollars to benefit causes sponsored by his boss. His seven-and-a-half-year prison term, revealed on Tuesday, was more than the five to seven years sought by prosecutors.

Bankman-Fried received a 25-year sentence earlier this year for stealing $8 billion from FTX customers. In November, a jury found him guilty of seven fraud and conspiracy counts arising from FTX’s 2022 collapse, which prosecutors described as one of the worst financial frauds in US history. Bankman-Fried has challenged his conviction and imprisonment.

According to prosecutors, Ryan Salame, Bankman-Fried, and former FTX engineering chief, Nishad Singh donated FTX customer money to political candidates who promote crypto-friendly laws.

1699814007 6737

Ryan Salame’s lawyers attempted to dissociate him from the FTX fraud. “He was duped, as was everyone else, into believing that the companies were legitimate, solvent, and wildly profitable,” they stated in a filing earlier in May, before the sentencing.

According to prosecutors, Salame, 30, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and forced to pay more than $6 million in forfeiture and more than $5 million in restitution.

“Salame’s involvement in two serious federal crimes undermined public trust in American elections and the integrity of the financial system,” said Damian Williams, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

According to Federal Election Commission data, Ryan Salame donated more than $24 million to Republican politicians and charities in the 2022 election season, making him one of the year’s top donors.

He had pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to make illegal political contributions and one count of conspiracy to run an unauthorized money transfer business.
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies