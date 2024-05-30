Former FTX Executive Ryan Salame Sentenced to 90 Months for Unlawful Campaign Donations

(CTN News) – Ryan Salame, the former co-CEO of FTX’s Bahamian subsidiary and a close associate of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange’s founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been sentenced to 90 months in jail, according to US federal authorities.

In September, Ryan Salame pleaded guilty to illegal campaign payments totaling tens of millions of dollars to benefit causes sponsored by his boss. His seven-and-a-half-year prison term, revealed on Tuesday, was more than the five to seven years sought by prosecutors.

Bankman-Fried received a 25-year sentence earlier this year for stealing $8 billion from FTX customers. In November, a jury found him guilty of seven fraud and conspiracy counts arising from FTX’s 2022 collapse, which prosecutors described as one of the worst financial frauds in US history. Bankman-Fried has challenged his conviction and imprisonment.

According to prosecutors, Ryan Salame, Bankman-Fried, and former FTX engineering chief, Nishad Singh donated FTX customer money to political candidates who promote crypto-friendly laws.

Ryan Salame’s lawyers attempted to dissociate him from the FTX fraud. “He was duped, as was everyone else, into believing that the companies were legitimate, solvent, and wildly profitable,” they stated in a filing earlier in May, before the sentencing.

According to prosecutors, Salame, 30, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and forced to pay more than $6 million in forfeiture and more than $5 million in restitution.

“Salame’s involvement in two serious federal crimes undermined public trust in American elections and the integrity of the financial system,” said Damian Williams, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

According to Federal Election Commission data, Ryan Salame donated more than $24 million to Republican politicians and charities in the 2022 election season, making him one of the year’s top donors.

He had pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to make illegal political contributions and one count of conspiracy to run an unauthorized money transfer business.