Odell Beckham Jr. Says The Rams Have Offered Him The 'Lowest Of Low Offers'
News

Bristol, Connecticut, Police Officers Killed, 1 Seriously Wounded

News

Jan. 6 Committee Votes To Subpoena Trump During Thursday's Hearing

News

Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Is Recommended To Serve Life In Prison

News Tourism

Thailand Banks on High Energy Costs to Boost Tourism

Health News

A Monkeypox Outbreak has Reached Over 70,000 Cases, WHO Warns People Not to Relax

News

Murder Suspect Shoots Himself to Avoid Arrest

News

University Law Professor Arrested for Embezzlement

News

COVID-19 Boosters Approved For Kids As Young As 5

News Northern Thailand

Police Seize Over $3.4 Million Dollar Worth of Methamphetamine

Crime News

Police Find Missing 21-Year-Old Man Dead, Body Burnt

News

Families Cremate 19 Victims of Daycare Massacre in Thailand

News

Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance debate: 4 takeaways

News

Adnan Syed, Subject Of Serial Podcast, Drops Charges

News

How Safe is Thai Society For Children?

Health News

Avian Influenza - How to Spot and Report Avian Influenza (Bird Flu)

News Regional News

Thailand to Disarm Problematic Police Officers

News News Asia

Can the International Community Restore Peace to Myanmar

News

Thailand Bans Alcohol Sales Today to Mark the End Of Buddhist Lent

News

Thailand Revokes Visas of Disrespectful CNN Reporters

News

3 hours ago

Odell Beckham Jr.

(CTN News) – Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent as he rehabs a torn ACL he suffered during last season’s Super Bowl with the Rams, and there has been much speculation about where he’ll end up.

On Tuesday, The Odell Beckham Jr. wideout took to Twitter and replied to some tweets talking about Los Angeles and shared that his former team didn’t make him a good contract offer.

“LA knows where I wanted to be… but they didn’t offer me….Anything!” he said on Twitter. “So idk what people want me to do, I def know my worth and what the offer was isn’t reflective of that. So it’s tough to say that I can come on back even the I thought I finally found that home !”

In a separate tweet, Odell Beckham Jr. said Los Angeles made the “lowest of low offers” after he played a key role in the team’s Super Bowl win. It’s unclear how much the Rams offered him, but it sounds like the 29-year-old is ready to move on to team No. 4.

In his four postseason games with the Rams during their incredible run, he caught 25 passes for 316 yards and two touchdowns—one of which came in the Super Bowl win against the Bengals.

