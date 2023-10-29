Oct 29, Lunar Eclipse in Thailand Coincides with the End of Buddhist Lent

A partial lunar eclipse will be able to be seen in Thailand this Sunday (October 29), which also marks the end of Buddhist Lent, according to the director of the Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT).

The eclipse will begin around 1.01am and continue slightly over an hour, according to Suparerk Karuehanon, head of the Astronomical Academic Service and Communication Centre.

A lunar eclipse, he explained, is an astronomical occurrence that occurs when the Moon travels into the Earth’s shadow, causing the Moon to darken. The eclipse will be visible throughout Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa, as well as North and South America, according to the director.

The next total lunar eclipse visible from Thailand will be on the night of September 7, 2025.

Thailand’s Lunar Eclipse Explained