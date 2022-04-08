Fire Destroys Townhouse, 3 Family Members Burned to Death

Three family members have been killed in a fire that began in their townhouse and spread to four others early Thursday morning. The fire killed a grandmother holding her young grandchild and her son in another room.

At around 3.30 am, a fire broke out at the Nakhon Thong housing estate in central Thailand’s Samut Prakan, according to police.

As Thai media reported, a row of five townhouses was already well ablaze when firefighters arrived. It took more than an hour for firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

The firefighters discovered the charred remains of three family members who had been trapped on the second floor of their gutted townhouse, where iron bars blocked the windows.

Bar on Townhouse Windows

There were two bodies found in a second-floor back room, a woman and a young boy. They were hugging each other when they died. On the same floor, a man was discovered dead in a front room with windows blocked by iron burglar bars.

According to the Bangkok Post, Suwan Rattanasiriwattanakul, 62, Yongpan Meenan, 4, and Kittiphum Rattanasiriwattanakul, 32, were the three victims.

Suwan’s husband Supachai Rattanasiriwattanakul, 61, was able to escape the fire.

It was reported to the police that the distraught man lived with four members of his family inside of his house. During the night, his wife, their grandchild, and their son stayed on the second floor, while he slept on the ground floor.

At the time of the fire, everyone was asleep. The smell of smoke woke him up, and he was shocked to see flames already spreading throughout the house. He yelled out warnings for everyone to get out of the townhouse.

There was already a fierce free fire raging and smoke filling the house. The man fled outside to ask his neighbors for assistance. They were unable to get to the second floor and tried to pry open the iron bars outside the second-floor windows, but the iron bars didn’t budge, Thai media reported.

There were no injuries in the other townhouses.

According to police, a short circuit was likely to have caused the fire. Evidence was still being collected from the gutted townhouse by forensic investigators.

