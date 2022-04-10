Pakistan on high alert for Fleeing Government Officials after Imran’s Ouster

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan’s premier investigation agency FIA has put its immigration staff on high alert at all international airports with the directive to prevent any government official linked to the Imran Khan regime from travelling abroad without a No-Objection Certificate, a media report said.

Earlier today, the National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament, voted to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion, the Dawn news reported.

All members of the FIA’s immigration staff who travel abroad without an NOC have been tasked with being on high alert and directed to stop them, it said.

Additionally, the Airport Security Force was put on high alert, according to the report, adding that passengers going abroad were being checked more closely.

Officials at the FIA and airports said they had been instructed to remain alert and not permit any government officials to leave the country without an official letter of consent.

Their directives were not specified, however.

According to reports that she could be arrested if a new government is installed in Pakistan, Farah Khan, a close friend of Bushra Bibi, left for Dubai last week.

Her husband has already left for the United States.

Farah is being accused of receiving a huge amount of money for getting officers transferred and posted according to their preferences, calling the scandal the “mother of all scandals” and amounting to 6 billion Pakistani rupees (USD 32 million).

Vice President of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, claimed that Farah committed this corruption at the behest of Imran and his wife.

Close aides of Khan have left the country, according to reports.

As recently as a few days ago, a TV interview revealed that Khan and his wife were a target of a character assassination campaign by the new government.

In the morning hours of Monday, Pakistan’s National Assembly, which had been adjourned in the morning, will reconvene to elect a new Prime Minister after Khan was ousted from his post by a vote of no confidence.

Shehbaz Sharif, the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has already been named as the combined Opposition’s joint candidate to replace Khan.

69-year-old Prime Minister Khan, who is Pakistan’s 22nd prime minister, has been unceremoniously removed from the office through a no-confidence vote, becoming Pakistan’s first premier ever to be voted out of power through a no-trust motion.

As of August 2023, the current House of Representatives will be in session.

In Pakistan, there has never been a prime minister who has served a five-year term in office fully.

After Khan left the post of leader of the house of representatives, the process of electing a new leader has been launched.

As the new Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan came to power with promises of creating a nationwide government known as “Naya Pakistan”, but he was targeted by allegations that his government was mismanaging the economy as his foreign exchange reserves were depleted and inflation was double-digit.