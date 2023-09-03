Mudbound At Burning Man: Thousands Stranded as Rain Hits Festival, Authorities Investigate Fatality

(CTN NEWS) – As a result of heavy rainfall saturating their campsites with ankle-deep mud, thousands of individuals find themselves stranded at the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert.

Concurrently, authorities have initiated an inquiry into an incident resulting in a fatality at the event.

Festival attendees received instructions to remain in their positions within the Black Rock Desert and exercise caution in their consumption of food, water, and fuel due to a rainstorm inundating the area.

The adverse weather conditions prompted festival officials to cease all entries and departures from the event.

In the remote region of northwest Nevada, an astonishing 2 to 3 months’ worth of rain, equivalent to approximately 0.8 inches, fell within a mere 24-hour span spanning Friday to Saturday mornings.

This torrential downpour transformed the arid desert terrain into a viscous, clay-like mud that festival-goers find exceedingly challenging to traverse on foot or by bicycle.

According to a statement from the Bureau of Land Management as reported by the Reno Gazette Journal, “Additional rainfall is anticipated in the coming days, and conditions are not expected to improve sufficiently to permit vehicle access to the playa.”

The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office has initiated an investigation into a death that occurred during this rain event, although they have refrained from disclosing the individual’s identity or providing specific details surrounding the circumstances of the fatality.

In a late Saturday news release, the sheriff’s office stated, “The family has been informed, and the death is currently under investigation.”

While authorities have not furnished information regarding the potential reopening of roads, it is anticipated that sunshine will return on Monday after further showers on Sunday.

Burning Man Organizers Address Road Conditions and Safety Amid Ongoing Rain

In a statement released on Saturday evening, Burning Man organizers conveyed that they presently lack a precise estimate for when the roads will become dry enough to ensure safe navigation for RVs and vehicles.

They did, however, offer a hopeful perspective, suggesting that Monday, particularly in the late hours of the day, might become feasible if weather conditions align favorably. They even hinted that it could potentially occur sooner.

It’s worth noting, though, that the ongoing rain, compounded by the already saturated playa, is expected to extend the duration required for the playa to regain its dryness.

At the moment, the gate and airport leading into Black Rock City remain closed, with strict restrictions in place prohibiting any vehicular movement in or out of the city, except for emergency vehicles.

Black Rock City, a temporary urban hub erected annually for the festival, is fully equipped with essential emergency, safety, and sanitation infrastructure.

The relentless rain has rendered it nearly impossible for motorized vehicles to traverse the playa, as reported by the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office. Consequently, individuals have been strongly advised to take shelter in place until the ground has sufficiently dried to enable safe driving.

Attempting to drive out of the area at this time poses a significant risk of getting stuck in the mud, a situation that Burning Man organizers explicitly warned against on Saturday.

They emphasized the potential impact on the Exodus process, emphasizing the importance of avoiding vehicles becoming stranded on roads within the camping areas or on the Gate Road leading out of the city.

In closing, organizers issued a plea to those currently within Black Rock City, urging them to remain in their places of shelter and prioritize their safety during this challenging period.

Festival-Goers Navigate Challenging Conditions: Stranded at Burning Man Festival Due to Mud

Amid the challenging conditions caused by the thick mud, some festival-goers embarked on lengthy hikes by foot to reach the main roads, while others chose to remain at their camps in the hopes that the situation would improve.

Hannah Burhorn, a first-time festival attendee, shared her observations with CNN, describing people trudging through the mud either barefoot or with makeshift coverings tied around their feet.

She noted that those who attempted to navigate the mud on bicycles often found themselves stuck, as the mud reached ankle-deep levels. The consistency of the mud was such that it clung to one’s shoes, forming a nearly boot-like encasement, she explained.

Although the precise number of individuals stranded at the festival remains uncertain, it is worth noting that typically, more than 70,000 people attend this weeklong event, which was scheduled to run from August 28 to September 4 this year.

As of Saturday afternoon, there were no reports of injuries, according to Sean Burke, the director of emergency management for Pershing County, as reported by CNN.

Amar Singh Duggal and his friends successfully departed from the festival after embarking on a roughly 2-mile hike through the muddy terrain, as he recounted to CNN.

Their journey to a main road took approximately 2 hours, where they arranged for transportation to Reno, a city approximately 120 miles away from the festival grounds.

Challenges and Creativity Amidst Adverse Conditions at Burning Man Festival

Amar Singh Duggal expressed the arduousness of their journey, stating, “We made it, but it was pure hell (walking) through the mud.” Each step felt akin to carrying two substantial cinderblocks on their feet.

In the midst of these challenging conditions, festival-goers, who typically devote their time to art creation and community building, are now grappling with the need to ration supplies and contend with connectivity issues.

Connectivity is scarce, and many individuals at the camp are attempting to alter flight plans and arrange for extended stays due to the adverse weather, as relayed by Burhorn through a Wi-Fi camp.

However, despite the inclement weather, creativity persists at the event. Burhorn, who had traveled from San Francisco, mentioned that people are fashioning sculptures from the mud.

Andrew Hyde, another attendee stranded at Burning Man, acknowledged that walking in the muddy conditions is arduous, but he believes it has brought the event back to its foundational ethos.

He explained, “You come out here to be in a harsh climate, and you prepare for that.” Consequently, the community has united, forging friendships with neighbors, and maintaining a communal spirit.

Morale among the attendees appears to be relatively high, with no widespread panic reported. Music has even made a return overnight.

However, concerns loom regarding the potential for further rain-induced delays and uncertainty regarding deteriorating conditions.

Hyde expressed concern, noting, “I think the concern is if we have another rain. People need to go back to their jobs, back to the responsibilities they have back home.”

Burning Man Organizers Take Measures to Assist Attendees Amid Challenging Situation

In response to the challenging situation, organizers have taken measures to assist attendees.

They announced the deployment of mobile cell trailers in various locations, adjustments to the Wi-Fi system to facilitate public access, and the dispatch of buses to nearby Gerlach to transport those who might choose to walk away from the playa to Reno.

Organizers emphasized that this operation is not likely to be concluded within 24 hours.

Furthermore, resources such as four-wheel drive vehicles and all-terrain tires have been allocated to expedite the transportation of medical and other urgent cases to paved roads.

The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office reported that some individuals managed to trek to a main road and were awaiting transportation from festival organizers on Saturday night.

Additionally, resources from across northern Nevada have been mobilized to provide assistance to individuals with medical requirements on the event grounds.

Burning Man organizers underscored the festival’s ethos of community support, asserting, “Burning Man is a community of people who are prepared to support one another.”

They emphasized their readiness for weather events like this, having conducted tabletop drills and prioritizing safety as they navigate the challenges ahead, including the Exodus phase of the event.

