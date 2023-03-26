Imran Khan Secures Bail in Three Terrorism Cases Ahead of Lahore Jalsa

(CTN News) – On Saturday, the anti-terrorist court hearing the three terrorism cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan granted him interim bail.
The ex-prime minister went to court for bail on three separate occasions; he was accused of murder in the Zille Shah case, arson, and meddling in state affairs.
The PTI head was charged with anti-terror and aiding and abetting crimes at the Race Course police station.
Imran Khan was granted protective bail in the same cases by the Lahore High Court (LHC) last week and ordered to appear before the appropriate court.
In his appeal for interim bail, the former prime minister stated that he wanted to participate in the investigation but was afraid of being arrested by the police.
The court ordered the ex-prime minister to cooperate with the inquiry and to appear at all future hearings.
In exchange for three Rs100,000 surety bonds, the ATC granted Imran Khan bail in three instances till April 4.
Imran Khan told reporters outside the court that today’s meeting will reveal the next step.
He continued by installing containers across the country, “they have turned this country into occupied Kashmir.” However, “the nation will break all barriers and reach the jalsa today.”
About 1,600 PTI party members, according to the PTI leader.
At 9 o’clock tonight, following Taraweeh, the party will host a rally at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan.
However, Geo News claimed on Saturday that the police had closed certain roads leading to the rally area and had begun a raid on Pakistan PTI workers.
ORIGINAL STORY: Pakistan’s Notoriously Corrupt Police File Charges Against Imran Khan and 17 Aides
Police in the Pakistani capital filed terrorism charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, 17 of his aides, and many of his supporters on Sunday, accusing them of terrorism and other offenses after the ousted premier’s supporters clashed with security forces in Islamabad the day before.
Saturday, Khan’s supporters clashed with police for hours outside a court where the former prime minister was scheduled to appear in a corruption case. Khan’s supporters hurled firebombs and rocks at the officers while riot police wielded batons and fired tear gas.
Over fifty police officers were injured, including a police checkpoint, several vehicles, and motorcycles. During the violence, 59 supporters of Khan were arrested, according to the police.
Khan never appeared in court to face charges of selling state gifts he received while in office and concealed assets.
In addition to Khan, former and current lawmakers, former ministers, a former National Assembly speaker, and many of Imran Khan’s supporters are accused in the case filed on Sunday.
The charges include terrorism, obstructing police officers from performing their duties, assaulting police, wounding officers, and endangering their lives.
The latest events involve the escalating violence surrounding the 70-year-old Imran Khan, who was removed from office in April following a vote of no confidence in Parliament.
Since then, the ex-cricketer-turned-Islamist-politician has asserted, without evidence, that his removal was illegal and resulted from a conspiracy by the government of his successor, Shahbaz Sharif, and the United States. The United States and Sharif have both denied the allegations.