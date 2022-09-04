Chiang Rai News
Monks Working Out in Chiang Rai Spark Anger on Social Media
Photos of Buddhist monks working at a Chiang Rai Temple have gone viral on Thai social media and sparking an uproar among netizens.
The original post on social media by Phra Paisalprachathon, who refers himself as an abbot, on Saturday he said the photos had been taken at Wat Huay Pla Kang in Chiang Rai province.
According toPhra Paisalprachathon, the Chiang Rai public health office sent trainers to teach monks how to use the equipment correctly.
The photos, however, sparked a flurry of negative comments on social media, with some netizens saying monks should not work out for these reasons, as they should always remain calm and composed.
Others said monks’ duties did not include exercising.
Despite this, one Netizen on social media welcomed the exercise regime, saying it was good to see monks taking better care of themselves as obesity has plagued Buddhist monks due to their sedentary lifestyle.
Source: The Nation
