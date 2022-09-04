Monks Working Out in Chiang Rai Spark Anger on Social Media

Photos of Buddhist monks working at a Chiang Rai Temple have gone viral on Thai social media and sparking an uproar among netizens.

On Friday, Phra Paisalprachathon posted the photos on his Buddhist News Facebook page with the caption, “I know monks are prone to becoming overweight and developing NCDs [non-communicable diseases], so I invited health professionals to help the monks at my temple get in shape and stay healthier.”

The original post on social media by Phra Paisalprachathon, who refers himself as an abbot, on Saturday he said the photos had been taken at Wat Huay Pla Kang in Chiang Rai province.