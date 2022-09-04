Connect with us

Monks Working Out in Chiang Rai Spark Anger on Social Media
Monks Working Out in Chiang Rai Spark Anger on Social Media

monks chiang rai social media

Photos of Buddhist monks working at a Chiang Rai Temple have gone viral on Thai social media and sparking an uproar among netizens.

On Friday, Phra Paisalprachathon posted the photos on his Buddhist News Facebook page with the caption, “I know monks are prone to becoming overweight and developing NCDs [non-communicable diseases], so I invited health professionals to help the monks at my temple get in shape and stay healthier.”
monks chiang rai social media

The original post on social media by Phra Paisalprachathon, who refers himself as an abbot, on Saturday he said the photos had been taken at Wat Huay Pla Kang in Chiang Rai province.

The senior monk also said that all the fitness equipment had been donated by devotees.

According toPhra Paisalprachathon, the Chiang Rai public health office sent trainers to teach monks how to use the equipment correctly.

monks chiang rai social media

The photos, however, sparked a flurry of negative comments on social media, with some netizens saying monks should not work out for these reasons, as they should always remain calm and composed.

Others said monks’ duties did not include exercising.

Despite this, one Netizen on social media welcomed the exercise regime, saying it was good to see monks taking better care of themselves as obesity has plagued Buddhist monks due to their sedentary lifestyle.

Source: The Nation

