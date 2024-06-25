Wild Boars Unite to Commemorate the 6th Anniversary of the Tham Luang Cave Rescue

On June 23 officials and family gathered at in Mae Sai Chiang Rai to commemorate the sixth anniversary of the Tham Luang cave rescue operation. The ceremony took place at Tham Luang-Khun Nam Nang Non National Park.

Local officials joined the former Wild Boars squad members and coach Ekapol Chanthawong.

In the morning, a merit-making ceremony was held, with 90 monks receiving offerings, followed by rites honoring the spirit of the Nang Non.

Attendees paid tribute to the late Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn, who led the rescue, former navy diver LCdr. Saman Gunan, who died during the rescue mission, Navy SEAL Petty Officer Berut Pakbara, and Duangphet Promthep, a member of the rescued Wild Boars football team who died recently in England.

A panel discussion titled “The Puzzle of Success in the Tham Luang Rescue Mission” featured specialists discussing the mission’s problems and successes.

The Tham Luang-Khun Nam Nang Non National Park will close for three months, from July 1 to September 30, 2024. The park will reopen on October 1, 2024, with the entrance and first chambers open, and the second and third chambers scheduled to open in December 2024.

Six years ago, from June 23 to July 10, 2018, the world watched as a tremendous international rescue effort rescued 12 young footballers and their assistant coach from the flooded Tham Luang cave.

Heavy rains had flooded the cave, preventing them from exiting. Over 10,000 people participated in the rescue operation, which included cave divers, rescue experts in diving and drilling, geographers, climbers, police, military personnel, and volunteers from all over the world.

They used helicopters and police ambulances to extract over a billion liters of water from the cave.

On July 2, 2018, all 13 were discovered alive on a raised rock around 4 kilometers from the cave entrance. They were unable to flee promptly due to the rising water levels.

Unfortunately, during the preparation phase, veteran navy diver Saman Gunan lost consciousness underwater and died on July 6. The real extraction took place from July 8 to 10, 2018, and successfully rescued all 13 people in 17 days, 4 hours, and 29 minutes.