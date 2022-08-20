Space Learning Center to Be Established in Chiang Rai in 2023

Wiang Pa Pao Technical College in Chiang Rai will establish a space lab as part of a national space education center, according to the House committee on communications, telecommunications, and digital economy and society.

Vice chair of the committee, Settapong Malisuwan, said the project is a collaborative effort between the House panel and the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA).

Initially, the scheme will involve setting up a space technology learning center and a youth camp for space volunteers.

In the next phase of the project, Mr Settapong says, equipment will be installed and personnel trained to develop scientific equipment and small satellites.

Upon the completion of the space laboratory project, local residents will be equipped with information useful for forest and water resource management.

It is hoped that the pilot space laboratory at Wiang Pa Pao Technical College will inspire others to follow in the footsteps of Gistda and other agencies supporting the project in Chiang Rai and the northern region.

In the meantime, the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) is encouraging people to join its space volunteer program aimed at improving knowledge of space technology and geo-informatics.

According to Khruewan Champangern, Gistda’s spokeswoman, anyone can apply for the program and take a 15-lesson online course before being selected as a “space volunteer”.