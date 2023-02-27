Hong Kong Model Abby Choi’s Ex-Husband And In-laws Appear In Court

(CTN NEWS) – HONG KONG – After police discovered pieces of her body in a refrigerator, the deceased model and influencer Abby Choi’s ex-husband and former in-laws were charged with her murder and appeared in court on Monday.

Model Abby Choi’s murder was allegedly committed by her ex-husband Alex Kwong, his father Kwong Kau, and his brother Anthony Kwong. Jenny Li, his mother, is charged with perverting the course of justice on one count. The four were detained without being given a bond.

With more than 100,000 Instagram followers, model and influencer Choi, 28, showed off his lavish life of photo shoots and fashion shows. Her most recent post, on February 19, included a picture shoot she had done with the fashion magazine L’Officiel Monaco.

According to a report submitted later to the Hong Kong Police, Abby Choi vanished on February 21.

In a residence rented by Kwong Kau in Lung Mei Tsuen, a neighborhood of Hong Kong, about a 30-minute drive from the border with mainland China, police discovered her dismembered remains on Friday.

Abby Choi’s Ex-Husband And In-laws Accused Of Murder

Authorities found what they believe to be Choi’s skull in a cooking pot that was taken from the home on Sunday. Authorities think that the deadly strike struck her where there is a hole in the right back of the skull.

Police previously stated that Abby Choi and her ex-family husband were involved in financial conflicts involving tens of millions of Hong Kong dollars, and that “certain persons” were not pleased with the way Choi handled her financial assets.

Bernard Cheng, a friend of Choi’s, reported that she had four kids: two daughters, ages 8 and 6, and two sons, ages 10 and 3. The older two were fathered by Kwong, 28, while the younger ones were born to her present spouse, Chris Tam.

According to a Facebook post from a friend, Pao Jo-yee, Tam expressed his gratitude for Choi being in his life and for her support.

He was reported as adding in the article, “When Abby was alive, she was a really compassionate person who always wanted to help people. Everyone who had the opportunity to be her family or friend is fortunate, in my opinion.”

The Associated Press was informed by Pao, who is Cheng’s wife, that she had known Choi for more than seven years.

She said, “She was the kind of person who wouldn’t have enemies.

According to Cheng, Abby Choi had excellent family ties and frequently traveled with both her current and prior spouses’ families.

According to the local daily The Standard, Choi’s present father-in-law is one of the founders of a well-known Hong Kong chain of Yunnan rice noodle restaurants.

Since the self-governed southern Chinese city is typically regarded as safe with a very low level of violent crime, the gory murder of Choi has shocked many in Hong Kong and across the border in mainland China.

After a guy killed his parents in 2013 and their heads were later discovered in freezers, her case is one of the most horrifying murders Hong Kong has witnessed.

In another well-known instance from 1999, three members of an organized crime ring kidnapped and tortured a lady before killing her. Later, her skull was discovered inside a Hello Kitty doll.

The murder trial hearing was postponed until May.

