Malaria Parasite Noguchi Infects 90% Of Ghanaians

(CTN News) – 90 percent of Ghanaians don’t know they have malaria parasites, according to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.

It was found that most adults and children have and were unaware of it, according to Professor Linda Eva Amoah, Associate Professor in Immunology at NMIMR. The fact that these people are unaware indicates that they have not been treated and therefore serve as reservoirs for transmission.

According to her, the NMIMR organized a free screening for traders at Madina in the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal District. This was part of a campaign organized by the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

In addition to creating awareness and promoting the prevention of, the screening exercise formed part of activities to commemorate World Malaria Day in 2023.

On April 25, 2023, World Day will be held under the theme “Time to Deliver Zero Invest, Innovate, Implement.”

An infection with malaria results from the bite of an infected mosquito carrying the plasmodium parasite. There are various species of Plasmodium that cause, resulting in varying degrees of severity.

A few weeks after being bitten, the patient experiences fever, headache, vomiting, anemia, sweating, nausea, diarrhea, and muscle pain.

The latest World Report reports that there were 247 million cases in 2021, compared to 245 million in 2020. According to estimates, 619 000 deaths occurred in 2021 versus 625 000 in 2020.

Despite the fact that it continues to be a significant public health concern in Ghana as well as throughout the world, the disease is not confined to children.

Malaria accounts for 20% of all Out-Patients-Department (OPD) cases in Ghana, which is an unfortunate situation since it can be prevented, and no one should suffer from malaria.

In other words, this exercise is about spreading the word about prevention and educating more people about it. This is especially parents, to ensure that they protect themselves and their children from malaria.

In order to reduce transmission, it is necessary to create awareness and provide information to the public.

According to Professor Amoah, most diseases present symptoms of malaria, so the public should periodically check for malaria if they experience feverish symptoms. They should also follow the prescribed course of treatment if positive to ensure parasite elimination.

According to her, the country is striving towards eliminating malaria, so the message should not only be addressed to those with symptoms but also to those who have the parasite in order to prevent it from spreading.

Prof Amoah assured that the screening results would be shared with the National Elimination Programme (NMEP).

As part of her message, she urged the public to adhere to all the prevention programs the country has implemented. She also urged them to remain vigilant against mosquito bites.

Observed every year on 25 April, World Malaria Day brings together the global malaria community to highlight global efforts to eradicate malaria and the importance of sustained political commitment and continued investment.

