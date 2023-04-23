Connect with us

News

Inflammation Genes May Predict Kidney Disease Outcomes
Advertisement

News World News

Tucker Carlson Exits Fox, CNN Sacks Don Lemon

News Regional News

Court Fines Man $4000.00 Over Craft Beer Review on Facebook in Thailand

News World News

India's Population to Exceed 1.425 Billion, Surpassing China

News

YouTube's New Android Splash Screen Animation

News

Fox News Anchor Tucker Carlson Has Abruptly Left The Network

News Crime Regional News

Bangkok Police Vow to Crackdown on Chinese Criminals After 5 Kidnappings

News Northern Thailand Tourism

Extreme PM2.5 Air Pollution in Northern Thailand Hinders Tourism

Tech How To News

What is a Stylus Pen? Types And How Do Stylus Pens Work?

News

Biden Planning Possible Re-election Bid on Tuesday - Sources

News

DOJ Charges 18 Persons for Covid-19 Healthcare Fraud Schemes

News

Eight Police Officers Injured in Bomb Attack in Southern Thailand's Pattani Province

News

World’s Wealthiest Cities 2023: New York City Tops The List In 2023

News

Air Pollution in Northern Thailand Expected to Decrease Due to Rainfall

News

Deadliest Songkran: Bangkok Records Highest Number of Deaths from Road Accidents

News

Thai PM Warns of New Narcotic Drug Being Sold on Social Media

News

Fox News and Dominion Settle defamation Lawsuit for $787.5m

News News Asia

China Offers to Broker Peace Between Israel and Palestine

Crime News

Bank Manager Stabbed to Death By Disgruntled Employee

News Northern Thailand

Chiang Mai Zoo in Mourning After Giant Panda Lin Hui Dies She Was 21-Year-Old

News

Inflammation Genes May Predict Kidney Disease Outcomes

Published

3 days ago

on

Inflammation Genes May Predict Kidney Disease Outcomes

(CTN News) – An investigation of gene variants of an Inflammation brake brings scientists one step closer to developing personalised treatments for patients at risk of kidney disease and kidney failure.

In a study at the Garvan Institute of Medical Research, University of New South Wales in Sydney, and Westmead Hospital, researchers found that common genetic variants of TNFAIP3, which increase inflammation in the body, paradoxically protect the kidneys from damage in the short term.

The research was conducted by Professor Shane Grey, senior author and Head of the Transplant Immunology Lab at Garvan, to determine whether inherited differences in how people regulate inflammation could result in better or worse kidney health outcomes.

Our study focused on the TNFAIP3 gene, which produces a protein known as A20 that acts as a ‘brake’ on inflammation.

There has been a link between TNFAIP3 variants and autoimmune diseases, but it has not been established whether these variants are also involved in kidney disease.

A simple genetic test that helps predict the risk of kidney disease for patients may be developed as a result of our discovery that some genetic variants can be protective against inflammation.”

Pro-inflammatory variants exhibit unexpected protective effects

Inflammation plays an important role in chronic kidney disease, a major health problem that affects approximately one out of ten Australians.

Acute kidney injury is a sudden and rapid decline in kidney function caused by inflammation.

Acute kidney injury currently has limited treatment options, and it is difficult to predict who is most likely to suffer poor recovery or kidney failure.

A20’s anti-inflammatory effect was reduced by several rare variants of the TNFAIP3 gene identified by the team. In a mouse model, one of the variants that promote inflammation during kidney injury was tested.

Although this rare variant increased inflammation, it was surprising to find that it provided protection for the kidneys. This protection appears to be a result of A20’s ability to prevent cells from self-destructing, according to Professor Natasha Rogers, nephrologist at Westmead Hospital.

The results of our study indicate that these ‘hot’ TNFAIP3 variants can alter the outcome of kidney injury through complex effects on inflammation and cell survival.”

Kidney International published the findings of this study.

Treatment approaches that are on the horizon

According to Professor Grey, more research is needed, but these findings bring us closer to predicting who is at risk of poor kidney recovery and opening up the possibility of personalised treatment.

There may be a simple genetic test available soon that will allow doctors to determine whether an individual is carrying a ‘hot’ version of the inflammation control gene, giving families a greater sense of certainty about their risk factors.

This research contributes to the development of precision diagnostics and tailored treatments for acute kidney injury by providing insight into how variants in the TNFAIP3 gene influence kidney function, according to Professor Grey.

We may be able to determine the best way to monitor a patient’s condition according to their variant of TNFAIP3, and tailor interventions in order to boost kidney recovery and long-term health.

SEE ALSO:

Malaria Parasite Noguchi Infects 90% Of Ghanaians

Arlington Dental Health Alert. Explained By The Doctor.

Identifying Dehydration Symptoms This Season
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Find a Job

jooble

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins