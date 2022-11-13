Lung Cancer Risk Higher in Northern Thailand Due to PM2.5 Dust Levels

A local physician reports that the number of new lung cancer cases is higher in northern Thailand due to air pollution. Saying the higher levels of hazardous (PM2.5) particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns are believed to trigger mutations that lead to the lung cancer.

Pollution levels in northern Thailand peak during the burning season, which typically occurs in March and April, when crop waste burning and forest fires pollute the air.

According to the Environment Ministry’s Pollution Control Department, the main cause of haze in northern Thailand is the large amount of burning on farmland, and contract farming of maize is a major concern in the north.

Dr. Suthipong Treeratana made the remark on a social media post after Dr. Krittai Tanasombatkul, a 28-year-old medical professor at Chiang Mai University, was recently diagnosed with advanced-stage lung cancer.

The young teacher diagnosed with lung cancer stated that he engages in regular exercise, eats clean, maintains a healthy sleep schedule, and has never smoked.

After developing a severe cough and breathing difficulties, he was later diagnosed with cancer, he revealed on his Facebook page on Thursday.

According to a Lampang Cancer Hospital study titled “Trends in Cancer Incidence and Mortality in Northern Thailand, 1993-2017,” the age-standardized (ASR) rate for cancer in the entire northern region was 162.8, exceeding the rate in Bangkok of 143.8.

He said, lung cancer was the second most common primary cancer in the North, trailing only liver and bile duct cancer.

If the figures exclude those who regularly consume spicy raw beef salad, or larb dib, cancer would most likely be at the top of the list, according to the doctor.

Chiang Mai was named the world’s third most polluted city last year, with an average PM2.5 dust level of more than 200. A reading of 35 or higher is considered unhealthy.

