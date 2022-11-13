COVID-19 Might Be Avoiding You Because Of These Reasons

(CTN News) – As of this year, Australia recorded 10.4 million cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

As not everyone tests for reports positive results, this number is undoubtedly underestimated.

Researchers looked at the percentage of people with antibodies against the virus, SARS-CoV-2.

According to the report, at least two-thirds of Australians are infected.

COVID is still not available to about one third of the population.

Despite multiple confirmed exposures during the pandemic, I haven’t developed symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19.

What is known about NOVIDs?

It is possible that we are not actually NOVIDs

If you claim to have never contracted COVID-19, you may be surprised to discover you have virus-targeting antibodies in your blood.

Because home rapid antigen tests (RATs) are less sensitive than PCR testing, many people will not be able to diagnose COVID-19 definitively.

Detection of SARS-CoV-2 infection by the most accurate tests exceeds 95 percent under ideal testing conditions. In reality, however, detection rates are lower.

If your symptoms last for a short period of time, you’re less likely to test repeatedly, so you may miss your chance to get a positive test result. The RATs will not be able to detect all cases.

SARS-CoV-2 infection is different from the illness associated with that infection (COVID-19). can be transmitted asymptomatically without causing symptoms – this is called asymptomatic infection.

Immunity plays what role?

There is no one size fits all when it comes to immune systems. Genes, gender, age, diet, sleep habits, stress levels, medication, vaccination status, and level of virus exposure all affect how your immune system responds to a specific infection.

Do people with stronger immune systems have a lower chance of getting COVID-19?

A person’s susceptibility to disease will be determined by the state of their immune system at any given moment.

Therefore, it’s not surprising that the people most susceptible to severe COVID-19 are those with less effective immunity due to chronic diseases, immune suppression, or aging.

In addition to the virus, there is another key variable. Additionally to Omicron subvariants, SARS-CoV-2 continues to evolve. As a result, different factors affect our susceptibility and immunity as well as how the virus interacts with us.

Are my genes able to protect me?

Your genes are relatively stable.

A genome-wide association study can be used to determine whether there is an association between a specific gene and a specific disease.

Since genetic variations have a very small effect on disease risk, identifying them requires a large number of people and consideration of other variables.

The genomes of nearly 50,000 people with COVID-19 were compared to those of 2 million people without the disease.

Have I had immunity to a similar virus in the past?

Besides SARS-CoV-2, other respiratory Coronaviruses regularly infect humans. There are some similarities between SARS-CoV-2 and four other viruses – 229E, HKU-1, OC43, and NL63.

In the course of their lifetime, most adults will have been infected with these viruses multiple times.

Consequently, lifetime and/or recent exposure to these other Coronaviruses may generate immunity that provides some protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection and symptoms of COVID-19.

It’s still imperative to do more research on this, but the existing evidence is compelling and it’s certainly plausible.

Socializing and interacting with people with COVID-19 inevitably leads some people to believe they’ve never had it themselves.

Most NOVIDs have stayed COVID-free through vaccination, leveraging a healthy immune system, prudent decisions, and luck.

