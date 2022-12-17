Japan Reveals Its Largest $320bn Military Build-up Since World War II

(CTN NEWS) – On Friday, Japan unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War Two with a $320 billion plan to buy missiles that can strike China.

And prepare it for sustained conflict as tensions in the region and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine raise fears of conflict.

Based on existing expenditures, the expansive five-year plan will elevate Japan to the third-largest military spender in the world, behind the United States and China.

According to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the ramp-up is “my response to the myriad security problems that we confront,” Japan and its people are experiencing a “turning point in history.”

His government is concerned that Russia’s precedent-setting activities could embolden China to attack Taiwan, harm the nearby Japanese territories, and stop cutting-edge semiconductors flow.

And probably close off sea lanes that transport Middle Eastern oil.

“This is giving Japan a new direction.” Yoji Koda, a former admiral of the Maritime Self-Defense Force, oversaw the Japanese fleet in 2008.

“Predicted that the Self-Defense Forces would be a real, effective force on par with any in the world if properly implemented.”

The government also announced plans to increase transportation capacity, store spare parts and other armaments, and enhance cyberwarfare capabilities.

Japan handed up the ability to wage war and the means to do so in its post-war constitution, written by Americans.

The strategy document stated, “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a severe violation of laws that prohibit the use of force and has shaken the foundations of the world order.”

“The largest geopolitical challenge Japan has ever faced, it continued, was posed by China,” which also noted that Beijing has not ruled out using force to annex Taiwan.

A different national security plan statement pledged tight cooperation with the US and other like-minded countries to thwart threats to the existing international order and singled out China, Russia, and North Korea.

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel stated in a statement that “the Prime Minister is making a clear, unequivocal strategic statement about Japan’s role as a security supplier in the Indo-Pacific.”

He said, “He has put a capital “D” next to Japan’s deterrence.”

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen expressed her expectations for further defense collaboration with Japan when she met with the Chairman of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, Mitsuo Ohashi, on Friday in Taipei.

The presidential office cited Tsai as stating, “We look forward to Taiwan and Japan continuing to generate new cooperative accomplishments in numerous domains.

Such as national defense and security, the economy, commerce, and industrial transformation.”

According to a statement from its embassy in Japan, China accused Japan of making untrue assertions over China’s military actions in the new security plan.

UKRAINE: THE LEARNINGS

A retired Air Self-Defense Force general named Toshimichi Nagaiwa remarked, “The Ukraine war has taught us the necessity of being able to prolong a fight, and that is something Japan has not yet been equipped for.”

He said, “Japan is going slow; we were 20 m behind in the 400 m race.”

At the turn of the century, China’s military budget surpassed Japan’s and is now more than four times bigger.

According to military insiders who spoke to Reuters, Japan’s most pressing issues include a scarcity of bombs and spare components that renders planes unusable and disables other military apparatus.

With Kishida’s plan, defense spending will quadruple to 2% of GDP over five years, exceeding a self-imposed budget cap of 1% that has been in place since 1976.

Based on existing budgets, it will make Japan the world’s third-largest military spender behind the United States and China and expand the defense ministry’s budget to around a tenth of public spending.

This spending spree would provide Japanese manufacturers of military hardware like Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) (7011.T) jobs.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is anticipated to be in charge of developing three longer-range missiles that will be a member of Japan’s new missile force.

In a cooperative initiative launched last week by Japan, Britain, and Italy, MHI will also work with BAE Systems PLC (BAES.L) and Leonardo SPA (LDOF.MI) to construct Japan’s upcoming jet fighter.

That was funded by $5.6 billion from Tokyo’s five-year defense plan.

International businesses will also profit. Japan claims to include Raytheon Technologies’ (RTX.N) ship-launched Tomahawk cruise missiles in its new deterrent force.

Over the following five years, Japan will also purchase Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighters, helicopters, submarines, battleships, heavy-lift transport jets, and attacks.

And surveillance drones, interceptor missiles for ballistic missile defense, and satellite communications equipment.

Kishida’s ruling coalition announced it would increase tobacco, corporation, and income taxes for disaster reconstruction to pay for such equipment.

The Japanese leader has not yet specified when he will put the higher rates into effect because there is still substantial opposition to tax increases within his ruling Liberal Democratic party.

