Overnight, Milwaukee Police Officer Shot And Killed, Suspect Dead

(CTN News) – There was a fatal shooting that occurred overnight between a Milwaukee police officer and a robbery suspect, who was also killed in the confrontation, according to the police department.

The chief of the Milwaukee Police Department, Jeffrey Norman, offered updated details about the officer’s death at a news conference on Tuesday morning.

In Norman’s words, police were called around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday when they were called to the 2700 block of South 14 Street for reports that a suspect from a robbery that had been committed the day before had taken off on foot from that location.

A struggle ensued between the officer and the suspect, the result of which was the suspect shooting the officer with a handgun, Norman continued.

As he added, the suspect was also hit during the encounter, though investigators are unsure whether he was shot by the officer or by the weapon he was holding.

It has been reported that the 19-year-old suspect died on the scene, while the officer died at a nearby hospital, according to Norman, who was injured during the incident.

He did not release the name of the officer pending notification of the family. However, he did note that the officer was 37 years old and served with the Milwaukee Police Department for four years.

There is a heavy feeling in our hearts, Milwaukee. The hearts of the Milwaukee Police Department are heavy at the moment. Norman said at a news conference that he had a big heart.

There is a need to stop the violence! ”

It is with much sadness that we report that one of our finest, who wore the uniform, wore the badge, and came in to work last night, has paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect our community.

I would like to ask for your prayers and your support for Milwaukee.

There was a gathering of Milwaukee police officers near the medical examiner’s office after the shooting to pay tribute to their fallen officer. On Monday morning, TMJ4, an NBC affiliate, captured a glimpse of the incident in the early hours of the morning.

Cavalier Johnson, the mayor of Milwaukee, was angry and frustrated about the situation. He said that the whole community, not only police officers, must play an active role in attempting to combat gun violence.

This will make the city a safe place for everyone.

In the mayor’s words, “it’s not just the men and women of the Milwaukee Police Department that are responsible for this – it’s all of us,” the mayor said.

I have had enough of this. I have had enough of this. It is not acceptable for this to happen. As of right now, this officer should not be dead.

According to Nelson, the Brookfield Police Department will be taking over the investigation into the shooting.

