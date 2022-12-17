Connect with us

Landslide In Malaysia Campsite Death Toll Rises To 23
(CTN NEWS) – On Saturday, as the death toll from a landslide at a Malaysian campsite grew to 23, including six children, rescue crews searched muddy terrain for survivors and dead.

There was a slim chance of finding survivors in the mud and debris a day after the disaster, according to Norazam Khamis, director of the state fire and rescue department.

When the landslide hit, more than 90 people were at a campsite near a mountain casino resort, most of them asleep.

61 people were found safe or rescued, according to authorities.

Landslide In Malaysia Campsite Death Toll Rises To 23

A rescuer crew member pats a sniffer dog being used to aid in the search for victims of the landslide in Batang Kali, Selangor, Malaysia, December 17, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

Norazam told reporters that two victims were “believed to be a mother and her child buried under the ground in a state of embrace”.

According to authorities, the farm did not have a license to operate a campsite, and its operators would be punished for breaking the law.

In a visit to the area late Friday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced financial aid would be provided to the families of those killed or injured.

All picnic and camping sites in Selangor state will be closed for a week, according to chief minister Amirudin Shari.

After heavy rains, which are common at the end of the year in Malaysia, landslides are common.

Landslide In Malaysia Campsite Death Toll Rises To 23

Damaged cars are seen amongst the debris during a rescue and evacuation operation following a landslide at a campsite in Batang Kali, Selangor state, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, December 16, 2022, in this picture obtained from social media. Korporat JBPM/via REUTERS

On the night of the disaster, heavy rains were not recorded in the area.

Hillside development is subject to strict government regulations. Heavy rains triggered a massive landslide that buried four homes in a Kuala Lumpur suburb in March.

48 people were killed when a 12-storey residential building outside the capital collapsed because of a mudslide caused by heavy rain in 1993.

