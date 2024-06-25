Connect with us

News

Officials in Minnesota warn that the Rapidan Dam is in "Imminent Failure Condition."
Advertisement

News

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a Tennessee case About Gender-Affirming Care.

News

Chinese Hackers RedJuliett Hit Taiwanese Organizations: Cybersecurity Firm

News

Thailand Finance Minister Believes GDP Growth Would be Boosted to 3% this Year

News

Modi Calls for 'Consensus' As Indian Parliament Meets After Elections.

News

Local Community Shocked by Child Abuse Incident in Thailand

News Regional News

High School Student Dies After Being Electrocuted By School Water Dispenser

News

Thailand: A Top Global MICE Destination Generating Over 1.2 Trillion Baht

News

Thailand Approves 164 Billion Baht for Final Double-Track Railway Routes

News

North London Homeowner Discovers Cannabis Farm and 10 Tonnes of Soil in Family Home

News

Thailand Introduces "Dee-Delivery" Regulations to Enhance Consumer Protection for Online Shoppers

News

Fire Damages 100 Million Baht at Famous Temple in Chiang Rai

News

Thailand is Expecting Flash Floods and Strong Winds

News

China and France Launch Satellite to Study the Universe's Mightiest Explosions

News

Thai Prime Minister Advocates for Legalizing Casinos and Nuclear Power

News

King of Bhutan Honored with Seven Thai University Doctorates

News

Supreme Court Rules Against California Woman in Immigration Case Involving Husband’s Tattoos

News

Chinese Scientists Develop AI-Powered Sex Dolls Using ChatGPT Technology

News

98 Indians Die During Hajj in Saudi Arabia

News

Thailand's Industrial Estates Strengthen Flood Defences to Prevent Repeat of 2011 Losses

News

Officials in Minnesota warn that the Rapidan Dam is in “Imminent Failure Condition.”

Published

3 hours ago

on

Rapidan Dam
KARE

(CTN News) – The Rapidan Dam in Minnesota, located in the state of Minnesota, is currently facing a critical situation as a result of previous flooding of the Blue Earth River.

There is a threat that the dam could fail at any time in the near future, and the officials have issued a warning to the public advising that the Rapidan Dam could fail at any time.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, there has been a lot of erosion around the dam, resulting in a lot of debris being deposited in the water near the Rapidan Dam because of erosion.

The office made sure that those who may have been impacted by the imminent failure of the dam were informed by the office as soon as it had been determined that the Rapidan Dam was at imminent risk. It is located about 85 miles southwest of Minneapolis, just outside the city of Mankato, and houses an Xcel Energy substation that serves approximately 600 customers in the surrounding area, just outside the Rapidan Dam.

There has been a loss of life due to flooding that took place in the area on Monday morning when floodwaters swept over the area and caused the flooding to occur, causing the substation to be swept away.

In an effort to restore electricity to customers impacted by the outage, the company is working with local authorities to replace the substation that was affected by the outage. The company is working with these authorities to ensure that the substation is replaced.

Governor Tim Walz spoke at a press conference last week in which he addressed the issue of excessive rainfall that has been occurring in the state over the past few weeks, emphasizing the nature of the situation currently in place.

This condition of ground saturation and continuous rainfall is aggravating the flooding risks in the area, and there is a possibility that more rain could fall in the coming days because of the prolonged period of rain and ground saturation. Flooding has been affecting several counties in the state, which in some cases has resulted in the declaration of a state of emergency due to the floods in those areas.

If a damage assessment has been conducted and the damage assessment meets the criteria for receiving federal assistance based on the damage assessment, Governor Walz may request a presidential disaster declaration.

The officials said that early in the morning there appeared to be no damage to the dam, but they stressed that it is crucial to continue monitoring the situation on a day-to-day basis.

Despite the fact that the Rapidan Dam was built in 1910 in order to generate energy, it has continuously flooded over the years, resulting in significant property damage over the years. As part of a recent assessment, it was recommended that either the dam should be repaired or that it should be replaced, both of which have substantial costs attached.

It was emphasized by the county that, in order to avoid public safety risks and liability, it was necessary to address the dam’s current condition. In order to determine the best course of action for the county, it will take into consideration the feedback from the community.

Earlier this year, Blue Earth County initiated the process to surrender its licensure exemption from the federal Energy Regulatory Commission in response to the Rapidan Dam limitations in generating hydroelectricity as the only source of power.

The county clarified that no structural changes to the dam are currently proposed, and surrendering the exemption would shift regulatory authority to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

SEE ALSO:

Modi Calls for ‘Consensus’ As Indian Parliament Meets After Elections.
Related Topics:

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading