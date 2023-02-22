Octordle Today: Daily #394 Hints And Answers For 22nd February, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #394 Words Hints (February 22nd, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #394.

Hint 1: There is a Y in words 3, 4, and 5.

Hint 2: There is an F in word 6 only.

Hint 3: There is a W in word 3 only.

Hint 4: There is a C in words 6, 7, and 8.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 1, 2, 4, and 5.

Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words today.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: S

Word 2: T

Word 3: G

Word 4: R

Word 5: T

Word 6: C

Word 7: M

Word 8: C

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: to begin or set out, as on a journey or activity.

to begin or set out, as on a journey or activity. Word 2: the trunk of the human body.

the trunk of the human body. Word 3: nervously awkward and ungainly.

awkward and ungainly. Word 4: try (a defendant or case) again.

try (a or case) again. Word 5: a private romantic rendezvous between lovers.

a private romantic between lovers. Word 6: (with reference to a part of the body) make or become sore by rubbing against something.

(with reference to a part of the body) make or become by rubbing against something. Word 7: a single instruction that expands automatically into a set of instructions to perform a particular task.

a single instruction that automatically into a set of instructions to perform a particular task. Word 8: yearn to possess (something, especially something belonging to another).

Octordle Today #394 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #394 for February 22nd, 2023: