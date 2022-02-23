Kyle Rittenhouse Launches A New Initiative To Hold The Media Accountable In Court

Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of murder last November, announced a new initiative on Monday aimed at challenging major media organizations in court. In the Kenosha shooting case, Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges after a jury found him not guilty. As part of ‘The Media Accountability Project,’ I and my team will raise funds to hold the media accountable for the lies they have spread, as well as deal with them in court,” Kyle Rittenhouse said on Fox News.

The Media Accountability Project will generate funds to file legal challenges against media outlets that Rittenhouse believes defamed him during his trial, as well as hold them accountable more generally. “I don’t want anyone else to suffer as I did. So I will hold them accountable for what they did to me,” Kyle Rittenhouse said at the show. Asked if he intends to sue any news outlets himself, Kyle Rittenhouse provided a list of those that are currently on his list.

We will hold everyone who lied about me being accountable’: Kyle Rittenhouse

Currently, he stated, “we are looking at a number of politicians, celebrities, and athletes, including American actress Whoopi Goldberg.” According to Rittenhouse, Goldberg called him a “murderer” even after he was acquitted. Cenk Uygur, the founder of ‘The Young Turks,’ branded Rittenhouse a “murderer” even before the trial, and he continues to do so even today. “We will hold everyone who misled about me accountable, including those who falsely characterized me as a White supremacist. We will deal with them in court,” Rittenhouse said.

Kyle Rittenhouse accuses Joe Biden of ‘defamation’ for linking him to white supremacists

Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, had also accused US President Joe Biden of defaming him after his acquittal by linking him with white supremacists after his acquittal. President Biden was advised by Rittenhouse to watch the trial and comprehend the facts before making a statement. He further stated that to make such a claim is pure malice and defamation of my character. The Associated Press reported that Rittenhouse was cleared of all charges after pleading self-defense in the tragic Kenosha shootings that were a watershed in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism, and racial injustice.

