Connect with us

News News Asia

[VIDEO] Rescuers in China Scramble to Find Survivors after School Roof Collapses
Advertisement

News News Asia

Pakistan's Election Commission Issues Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant for Imran Khan

Business News Regional News

Thai Baht Hits a 7 Month Low Over Political Uncertainty in Thailand

News Northern Thailand

More Than 9,000 Myanmar Civilians Flee into Northern Thailand

Cryptocurrency News

The Rise of Digital Assets That Are Tokenizing Thailand

News

China School Gymnasium Roof Collapse: 11 Dead During Girls' Volleyball Practice

News

Muslim Preacher Anjem Choudary has Appeared in a London Court Charged With 3 Terror Offences

News

Iranian Official Calls For Muslim Nations To Boycott Danish And Swedish Products Over Quran Desecration

News

President Biden To Establish Emmett Till National Monument: Honoring A Tragic Legacy

News Asia News

Chinese President Xi Jinping To Host World Leaders At World University Games Opening In Chengdu

News

China to Reinstates 15-Day Visa-Free Entry for Singapore and Brunei Citizens

News

Unauthorized Pork Sausages from China Seized in Thailand Airport

News

Bird Flu Outbreak: Millions of Wild Birds Dead Globally, 200,000 Deaths in Peru

News News Asia

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen Declares Victory in Sham Election

News Regional News

Protests in Thailand Angry at Appointed Senators Denying Peoples Choice for Prime Minister

News

Greece's Capital Faces Hottest July in 50 Years with Temperatures Exceeding 40°C (104°F)"

News

G20 Energy Ministers' Meeting In India Fails To Agree On Fossil Fuel Phase-Down Roadmap

News Southern Thailand

Rohingya Children Aged 9 to 12 Flee Immigration Holding Center in Thailand

News Entertainment News Asia

British Pop Band The 1975 Kicked Out of Malaysia Over Same Sex Kiss

News Politics

Pheu Thai's Srettha Thavisin Poised to Be Thailand's Next Prime Minister

News

[VIDEO] Rescuers in China Scramble to Find Survivors after School Roof Collapses

Published

9 seconds ago

on

China’s state media reports, eleven individuals died when the roof of a school gymnasium in north-east China collapsed as a girls’ volleyball team was practicing. Many of the victims were children, according to eyewitnesses, though this has yet to be formally confirmed.

Anxious parents have flocked to a local hospital for updates. Only eight of the 19 persons who were inside the gym in Heilongjiang’s industrial province escaped. According to the BBC, police have detained the owners of a local construction company.

They have been accused of dropping perlite, a type of volcanic glass, on the gym’s roof while working on a neighbouring construction project.The mineral had absorbed rain water after severe downpours, causing the roof to fall about 15:00 local time (07:00 GMT).

As rescue workers scraped through the wreckage in Qiqihar city, the coach of the middle school’s girls’ volleyball team was heard shouting out the students’ names, according to China National Radio.

Roof of School Gym Collapses in China Killing 11 Children

Parents have slammed school administrators, claiming a lack of effective communication during the rescue effort, which lasted till Monday morning.

“They say my daughter is gone, but we never got to see her.” When the youngsters were taken to the hospital, their faces were all smeared in muck and blood. Please let me identify the youngster, I begged. “What if that wasn’t my child?” one man said in a video that went viral on social media.

“What have they been doing four, five, or even six hours after the children were admitted to the hospital?” … Doctors are not communicating with us regarding the status of the rescue.

“We have elderly people at home; we need to [assist them in becoming mentally prepared].” Doctors, police officers, and other government officials are present. “But we haven’t heard from you,” he continued.

Many people on social media in the country mirrored the father’s worries in the video, questioning how the police and officials at the site treated concerned parents.

“Do people mean nothing to them?” wrote one irate user.

Others questioned why perlite was on the gym’s roof in the first place. “The cost of breaking the law in this country is too low, people don’t respect the law, that’s the main reason,” another person remarked.

In China, industrial accidents are widespread due to lax safety standards and weak enforcement.

Construction accidents are widespread in China, and they have been attributed to weak safety regulations and ineffective enforcement.

An explosion at a BBQ restaurant in northwestern China killed at least 31 people in June. According to preliminary findings, the blast occurred while a restaurant employee was repairing a damaged valve on a liquid petrol tank.

A fire at a Beijing hospital in April killed 29 people and forced some desperate survivors to flee by jumping out the windows.

 

China’s Property Giant Country Garden’s Shares Plummet as Market Implodes

China’s Property Giant Country Garden’s Shares Plummet as Market Implodes
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs