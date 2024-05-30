Connect with us

Karachi Swelters Under Hottest Day of the Year, Temperatures To Soar Further
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

45 seconds ago

on

Karachi

(CTN News) – Karachi experienced its hottest day of the year on Wednesday, with the mercury soaring to a blistering 41.5°C, and the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warning of even higher temperatures on Thursday, expected to peak at 43°C.

The city is currently in the grip of a severe heatwave, creating oppressive conditions for its residents.

Intense Heatwave Grips Karachi and Rural Sindh

The minimum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 30°C, compounded by humidity levels that reached a stifling 75%. The usual cooling southwesterly sea breeze was notably absent, exacerbating the hot and humid conditions.

Scorching winds swept through the city in the afternoon, with daytime humidity recorded at 54%, making the heat feel even more intense.

The heatwave’s effects are not confined to Karachi alone. Rural areas of Sindh, including Thatta, Badin, and Sujawal, are also bracing for the onslaught of high temperatures, expected to range between 43°C and 45°C starting Thursday.

heatwave

A heatwave alert has been issued for Karachi and these coastal districts, urging residents to take precautions.

Chief Meteorologist Karachi, Sardar Sarfraz, confirmed that Karachi’s temperature was recorded at 6°C above the usual May average.

He highlighted that the heatwave, previously affecting Punjab, upper Sindh, and Balochistan, has now extended its reach to Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

Sarfraz emphasized that Karachi will continue to endure these extreme conditions until June 1, with some respite anticipated from June 2 onwards, when temperatures are expected to drop to a more manageable range of 35°C to 36°C.

Severe Heatwave Conditions Continue to Impact Pakistan

In contrast, the situation in Jacobabad is even more severe, with temperatures spiking to an alarming 51°C on Wednesday, which is 7.2°C above the normal range.

The PMD forecasts persistently hot and dry conditions for Thursday, potentially pushing temperatures in Karachi above 43°C.

For rural Sindh, the outlook remains dire. Sarfraz warned that these regions might continue to experience heatwave conditions until June 15.

After a brief period of reduced high pressure between June 2 and June 4, temperatures may slightly decrease, but a resurgence of high temperatures and heatwave conditions is expected from June 4 onwards.

Residents are advised to stay indoors during peak heat hours, remain hydrated, and take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. The PMD continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as necessary.

 
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

