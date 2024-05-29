Pakistan Set to Launch 2nd Communication Satellite “PAKSAT MM1″Into Space

(CTN News) – Pakistan is gearing up for the launch of its latest communication satellite, PAKSAT MM1, scheduled for Thursday, May 30. The satellite is poised to enhance the country’s communication and connectivity capabilities.

Launch Details

The satellite, named PAKSAT MM1, will be launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC) in China.

According to Radio Pakistan, the development of PAKSAT MM1 is the result of dedicated efforts by Pakistani scientists and engineers. The satellite is designed to meet Pakistan’s increasing communication needs across various sectors.

PAKSAT MM1 is expected to usher Pakistan into the digital era by providing internet services to remote areas. It is based on advanced communication technologies and is aimed at supporting the socio-economic development of the country.

PAKSAT MM1 Key Features

The satellite will operate in C, Ku, Ka bands, and will offer SBAS services in L band. Service Offerings: It will provide broadband internet, TV broadcasting, mobile backhauling, and VSAT connectivity.

M Imran, the Project Director for PAKSAT MM1, expressed excitement about the upcoming launch and highlighted the satellite’s role in transforming Pakistan into “Digital Pakistan.”

Live Coverage

The launch will be broadcast live from the Islamabad and Karachi establishments of SUPARCO, the national space agency.

Earlier this month, Pakistan celebrated the successful launch of the ICUBE Qamar lunar mission. The satellite, launched aboard China’s Chang’E6, marked Pakistan’s first lunar exploration effort.

Mission Details

ICUBE Qamar was designed and developed by the Institute of Space Technology (IST) in collaboration with China’s Shanghai University SJTU and SUPARCO.

The satellite, weighing about 7kg, captured and transmitted its inaugural images from lunar orbit, marking a significant achievement for Pakistan’s space program.

Future Prospects

The success of ICUBE Qamar and the upcoming launch of PAKSAT MM1 illustrate Pakistan’s growing capabilities in space technology and its ambitions to expand its presence in the global space community.

These efforts are expected to pave the way for further advancements in communication and space exploration.