Thailand’s Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra Charged with Lese-Majeste

Thailand’s Attorney-General has chosen to charge former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra with lese-majeste article 112 of the criminal code stemming from a 2015 interview in South Korea.

The indictment has sent shockwaves across the government, where Thaksin is largely seen as a major force behind-the-scenes.

Following the shocking indictment, opponents have questioned whether an indictment is sufficient to revoke Thaksin’s parole status and place him in prison.

Meanwhile, his lawyers are questioning if the footage of the interview on which the Attorney-General made his conclusion is authentic or manipulated to make the Pheu Thai Party godfather appear bad.

Thaksin Shinawatra was accused of defaming the monarchy in comments made during an interview with the South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo on May 21, 2015, in which he claimed privy councillors supported the 2014 coup that deposed his younger sister Yingluck.

Gen Udomdej Sitabutr, then deputy defense minister in Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha’s military government, first complained about the interview in 2015. Gen. Udomdej directed the Judge Advocate General’s Department to file legal proceedings against Thaksin.

The Office of the Attorney General eventually filed a lawsuit. The Criminal Court accepted the case for trial in 2015 and issued an arrest warrant for Thaksin, who remained abroad and did not return to Thailand until August of last year.

Police claim that the comments made during the interview breached Section 112 of the Criminal Code, often known as the lese-majeste legislation, and the Computer Crimes Act.

Prayut Phetcharakhun, a spokeswoman for the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG), said on Wednesday morning that Attorney-General Amnat Chetcharoenrak decided on Monday to indict Thaksin on both allegations, as police had requested.

According to Mr Prayut, Thaksin was charged with computer crime after entering material into a computer system that was deemed a danger to national security.

Thaksin Shinawatra on Parole

However, public prosecutors were unable to arraign Thaksin in court immediately on Wednesday because his lawyer provided a medical certificate indicating that he had Covid-19 and needed to rest till next Monday. He requested to postpone the indictment hearing until June 15.

Mr Prayut stated that prosecutors have ordered the paroled former prime minister to appear at the OAG at 9 a.m. on June 18 for the indictment procedure. Mr Amnat postponed the release of the indictment until he received an additional interrogation report from police.

After Thaksin was granted parole on February 18, officers from the Technology Crime Suppression Division took over the lese-majeste and computer crime accusations and allowed him temporary release.

Following the Attorney-General’s announcement, Thaksin’s lawyer, Winyat Chartmontri, stated that his client would fight the allegations.

“We have to proceed based on our rights in a criminal case,” Mr Winyat stated. “Thaksin is ready to prove his innocence in the justice system.”

Innocent until proven guilty

When asked if Thaksin will appear to answer his indictment as necessary, Mr Winyat stated it was his client’s responsibility to be present.

He also stated that Thaksin’s legal team believes the video used as evidence in this criminal case is a doctored copy rather than the original. Mr Winyat stated that they intend to have the video analyzed by professionals to prove that it is not authentic as previously assumed.

As for people who have questioned how Thaksin Shinawatra could suddenly fall unwell on Tuesday, one day before the indictment decision, Mr Winyat said he couldn’t stop them from speculating, but Thaksin’s medical certificate was granted by a doctor.

On another event, Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong claimed that Thaksin’s arraignment would not result on his losing his parole because he is still considered innocent.

Earlier, Thepthai Senapong, a former Democrat Party MP for Nakhon Si Thammarat, stated that he felt the indictment would automatically end Thaksin Shinawatra’s parole and return him to prison.