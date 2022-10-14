Connect with us

Business

Elevated CPI Report May Lock In 0.75 Percentage Point Hike In November
Advertisement

Automotive Business

Nissan Sells Russian Assets Worth $687 Million for $1.40

Business

Google Play Store Has Approved Truth Social

Business

Here Is How Starbucks Customers Can Earn Delta SkyMiles With Purchases

Business

Despite CHIPS Act Boost, Intel Plans To Lay Off Thousands

Business Learning

How to Have A Conversation On Philanthropy With Your Clients As a Financial Advisor

Business

Shares Of Five9 Plunge More Than 20% After The Resignation Of The CEO

Business

JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon Warns The US Economy Is Headed For Recession Within a Few Months

Business

The SingTel Hacker May Have Accessed Over 10,000 Client And Employee Records

Business

Rail Union Rejects Deal, Renews Strike Threat

Business

US CPI Stocks To Watch

Business

Youths Attack Texas Hooters Over Candy Bars

Business

TSMC Will Spend Billions To Stay Ahead, Analyst Says

Business

PayPal Walks Back New Woke Policy After Massive Backlash

Business

Great American Beer Festival Competition Honors 2022 Winners

Business

Biden's "Armageddon" Warning Was Not Based On Any New Information

Business

SET Investor Confidence Drops 41.8% as US Monetary Policy Tightens

Business

What is the Major Difference Between Trading And Investing?

Business

How Can Tokens be Listed On an Exchange?

Business

The International Community Pays Close Attention to the Digital Yuan 

Business

Elevated CPI Report May Lock In 0.75 Percentage Point Hike In November

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

39 mins ago

on

Elevated CPI Report May Lock In 0.75 Percentage Point Hike In November

(CTN News) – For September, the Elevated CPI inflation report showed a month-over-month increase of 0.4%.

As with the recent spike in wholesale prices for September, inflation is not declining at the rate the Federal Reserve (Fed) would prefer.

The Fed is likely to reiterate its commitment to a 0.75 percentage point increase on November 2.

Inflation continues to exceed target, and the labor market is in reasonable shape, allowing the Fed to act aggressively.

Here is the bad news

Inflation should move closer to the Fed’s goal of 2%. Inflation for today translates into almost 5% annualized. That is well in advance of the Federal Reserve’s target.

Additionally, when food and energy are removed from the definition of inflation, year-over-year inflation exceeded the recent peak from March. Food and shelter, which are large parts of the Elevated CPI inflation series, continue to rise sharply in price.

Good news

However, there were some early positive signs in the data. As expected, energy prices continued to decline, as did clothing and used car prices.

The latter items contribute relatively little to the overall inflation number, but any price declines in some areas will be welcomed.

I am looking forward to

Furthermore, the market Elevated CPI may find some comfort in the fact that inflation is a somewhat lagging indicator.

Inflation data has not yet reflected a decline in house prices, and house prices remain high in most regions on an annual basis.

Early indications suggest that the cost of shelter may eventually soften in the future. Inflation is heavily influenced by the price of shelter, so it is likely that falling house prices will have some impact on taming inflation.

As well as freight costs, they appear to be declining, although again there is not much evidence of this in the current Elevated CPI series.

After recent OPEC+ production cuts, energy prices have risen again in October, so far. Therefore, the benefit of Elevated CPI falling energy prices, which has helped the inflation numbers in the July-September period, may be coming to an end.

Of course, some of this is due to a resurgence in energy prices, but a return to those types of extremely high inflation rates would be a real concern for the Fed and markets,

And would provide little evidence that inflation has been contained. In that event, we may see further rate increases from the Federal Reserve in 2023.

SEE ALSO:

Google Play Store Has Approved Truth Social

Here Is How Starbucks Customers Can Earn Delta SkyMiles With Purchases

Despite CHIPS Act Boost, Intel Plans To Lay Off Thousands
Related Topics:
Continue Reading