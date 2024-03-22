Connect with us

News

Inflation Soars As Turkish Central Bank Raises Key Interest Rate To 50%
Advertisement

News

Kyle Rittenhouse Flees Stage After Protesters Boo Him

News

Mar-a-Lago Is Suddenly Invited To People By Donald Trump

News News Asia

Vietnam's President Calls it Quits After Only 1 Year on the Job

News

Police Arrest Russian Woman for Assaulting Pregnant Store Owner

News

China's Marriage Surge Amid Population Decline: Insights and Policy Responses

News

Thailand Police Chief and Deputy Suspended Amid Allegations of illegal Online Gambling Links

News Northern Thailand

Northern Thailand's Tourism Sector Fears Disaster Zones Designation Over PM2.5 Air Quality

News

Micron Predicts Third-Quarter Revenue Above Estimates

News

UBS Will Get Stress Tests Twice This Year, Says Swiss Regulator

News

Despite Sticky Inflation, The Fed Expects Three Rate Cuts In 2024

News

Russian "Elections" of 2024 Under Scrutiny: Uncovering Anomalies and Falsifications

News

Chinese Surrogacy Ringleader Jailed in Thailand for 50 Years

News News Asia

Vietnam Seeks Death Penalty for Woman Behind US$30 Billion Bank Fraud

News Northern Thailand

Thailand to Ban Maze Imports From Countries That Allow Field Burning

News Northern Thailand

Passenger Bus Crashes in Northeastern Thailand Killing 2 Injuring 44

News

Inflation Hopes To Lift KSE-100 Index By 0.96 Percent

News

Peter Navarro is Trump's 1st Official To Serve Prison Time For The Jan. 6 Attack

News

What Does Aaron Taylor-Johnson Bring To TASC In Terms Of Freshness?

News News Asia

China's Evergrande and Founder Accused of US$78bn Fraud

News

Inflation Soars As Turkish Central Bank Raises Key Interest Rate To 50%

Published

22 seconds ago

on

Inflation Soars As Turkish Central Bank Raises Key Interest Rate To 50%

(CTN News) – A five percentage point increase in the key interest rate was announced by Turkey’s central bank on Thursday, resuming a policy of rate hikes to combat the soaring inflation that is severely straining households’ economic circumstances.

A surprise announcement from the central bank led to the raising of the benchmark rate on one-week repo loans to 50% in a surprise move. Prior to the May 31st mayoral elections, it was widely expected that the Bank of England would maintain its benchmark interest rate for a second month.

In accordance with the bank’s statement, a tight monetary stance would be maintained until a significant and sustained decline in the underlying trend of monthly inflation could be observed.

There was an increase in annual inflation of consumer prices in February, rising to 67%, which was above expectations. In the midst of spiraling prices, many families are struggling to afford food, rent, and utilities on a day-to-day basis.

Throughout his political career, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has espoused an unorthodox economic policy of slashing interest rates in order to tame inflation, a theory that runs counter to conventional economic thinking in that it is contrary to conventional economic principles. Following Erdogan’s reelection in May, he reversed course after a series of rate cuts by the central bank caused double-digit inflation and a currency crisis until a new economic team was appointed in June following a series of rate cuts by the central bank.

The central bank halted the rate hikes last month, which had been planned by the new team, after raising the benchmark interest rate from 8.5% in June to 45% in January under the previous team.

In a note emailed to Conotoxia, Bartosz Sawicki, a market analyst with Conotoxia, noted that despite the fact that the Turkish central bank declared the end of the tightening cycle in January, the Turkish central bank was forced to raise the one-week repo rate from 45% to 50% because of the upcoming election.

As Sawicki emphasized, the rate hikes since the May 2018 presidential election have not been sufficient to correct imbalances that have arisen as a result of the irresponsible, unorthodox policies that have been followed for years.

In the wake of Thursday’s decision, the Turkish currency, which has lost around 40% of its value against the dollar in the last year, has started to recover some of its lost ground.

The Associated Press retains all copyrights until 2024. This is a reserved right. In addition, this material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in any manner.

SEE ALSO:

Mar-a-Lago Is Suddenly Invited To People By Donald Trump

Kyle Rittenhouse Flees Stage After Protesters Boo Him

Vietnam’s President Calls it Quits After Only 1 Year on the Job
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies