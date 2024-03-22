Connect with us

News

Mar-a-Lago Is Suddenly Invited To People By Donald Trump
Advertisement

News News Asia

Vietnam's President Calls it Quits After Only 1 Year on the Job

News

Police Arrest Russian Woman for Assaulting Pregnant Store Owner

News

China's Marriage Surge Amid Population Decline: Insights and Policy Responses

News

Thailand Police Chief and Deputy Suspended Amid Allegations of illegal Online Gambling Links

News Northern Thailand

Northern Thailand's Tourism Sector Fears Disaster Zones Designation Over PM2.5 Air Quality

News

Micron Predicts Third-Quarter Revenue Above Estimates

News

UBS Will Get Stress Tests Twice This Year, Says Swiss Regulator

News

Despite Sticky Inflation, The Fed Expects Three Rate Cuts In 2024

News

Russian "Elections" of 2024 Under Scrutiny: Uncovering Anomalies and Falsifications

News

Chinese Surrogacy Ringleader Jailed in Thailand for 50 Years

News News Asia

Vietnam Seeks Death Penalty for Woman Behind US$30 Billion Bank Fraud

News Northern Thailand

Thailand to Ban Maze Imports From Countries That Allow Field Burning

News Northern Thailand

Passenger Bus Crashes in Northeastern Thailand Killing 2 Injuring 44

News

Inflation Hopes To Lift KSE-100 Index By 0.96 Percent

News

Peter Navarro is Trump's 1st Official To Serve Prison Time For The Jan. 6 Attack

News

What Does Aaron Taylor-Johnson Bring To TASC In Terms Of Freshness?

News News Asia

China's Evergrande and Founder Accused of US$78bn Fraud

News

Olivia Munn's Breast Cancer Diagnosis Prompts Her To Step Out Of The Spotlight

News

The UnitedHealth System Is Recovering From a Major Cyberattack

News

Mar-a-Lago Is Suddenly Invited To People By Donald Trump

Published

24 seconds ago

on

Mar-a-Lago Is Suddenly Invited To People By Donald Trump

(CTN News) – The former United States president is suddenly inviting supporters to his Mar-a-Lago home.

Florida’s Palm Beach property had a busy weekend. On Saturday, several Trump fans said they had been personally invited to the resort. Others posted photos of their visit on Sunday. For comment, Newsweek contacted the Trump campaign via email.

Longtime supporter Valeria Bianco told WPTV that she waved at the former president’s motorcade when it passed Bingham Island. “One of Trump’s team members invited us to Mar-a-Lago when we passed it on the way to the airport.” she explained to me.

The group was instructed “to get into a Secret Service van, get checked out, and go to Mar-a-Lago.” She said the group was taken to a ballroom once they reached Trump’s home, “and lo and behold, our president appeared.”

During the photo-op with Trump, Bianco said he “acknowledged” the MAGA base’s continued support and that they “talked a bit about that.”

The following day, Al Baldasaro, a former New Hampshire state representative who has been referred to as “Trump’s biggest fan,” shared photos of his friends at the club on his Facebook page. On social media, he appears to have been joined by three of his friends who appear to be prominent supporters of the former president. They have attended various rallies and wear Trump memorabilia.

Seeing us on the water at Mar-A-Lago today, President Trump personally invited us all inside. Beautiful!” Baldasaro captioned the photo.

Jestin Nevarez was one of the men Baldasaro tagged in his post. Nevarez posted photos from inside Mar-a-Lago last month with the caption, “When the real President invites your friends to his house for lunch.”

He made headlines during Trump’s first presidential campaign as he attended “nearly every rally Trump held in the north-east” that year, speaking onstage as Trump’s coalition co-chairman. Baldasaro, a retired marine who previously advised Trump in 2016, attended almost every rally Trump held in the north-east that year.

When the group docked a boat decorated with pro-Trump flags near Mar-a-Lago, Judy Baldasaro said the group was invited in to the former president’s home.

‘Trump saw us on the boat and invited us in,’ Judy Baldasaro wrote on Facebook, according to Talking Points Memo. Apparently he sent his aide to run out and tell us to come in for refreshments. You can see Trump waving at us in the photos!

Although the former president was not able to join them because he was at another function, her husband said “we docked, beached our boats, and went in.”

“Trump saw it from a distance,” he said. On the balcony, he told one of his guys to call us, and one of his guys knew the cell phone number of the boat with the big flags, since they wave the flag for Trump.”

SEE ALSO:

Police Arrest Russian Woman for Assaulting Pregnant Store Owner

China’s Marriage Surge Amid Population Decline: Insights and Policy Responses

Thailand Police Chief and Deputy Suspended Amid Allegations of illegal Online Gambling Links
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies