Connect with us

News

Bank of England Holds Interest Rates Despite Slowing Inflation Ahead of UK General Election
Advertisement

News

Donald Trump's Campaign Receives $50 Million Boost from Conservative Billionaire Timothy Mellon

News Regional News

Forty Monkeys Escape Nursery in Lopburi Casing Pandemonium

News News Asia

India Shuns Beijing's Requests to Resume Direct Flights Over Border Issues

News

The Families Of Those Killed In A Boeing Disaster Are Suing The Airline For $25 Billion.

News

Macquarie Says HDFC Bank Is One Of Their Preferred Private Sector Banks.

News

How the UK’s Economy Became So Stagnant

News

People Died in India Due to Harsh Weather Conditions

News

Biden Announces New Policy to Protect Undocumented Spouses of US Citizens from Deportation

News Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Released on Bail After DWI in New York

News Legal Regional News

Thailand's Senate Passes Landmark Marriage Equity Bill Legalizing Gay Marriage

News

Vladimir Putin to Visit North Korea for First Time in 24 Years

News

Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra Formally Charged in Royal Insult Case

News News Asia

Report Finds US 15 Years Behind China on Nuclear Power Technology

News News Asia

15 Passengers Killed and 44 Injured after Trains Collide in Western India

News News Asia

Health Officials in Japan Warn Visitors Over Flesh-Eating Bacteria

News Southern Thailand

Phuket Lifeguards Report Three Tourist Drownings in Two Days

News

Thailand to Become First Southeast Asian Nation to Pass Marriage Equality Bill on June 18

News

Deranged Gunman Opens Fire on Children at Water Park in Detroit

News Learning

Teachers Given Legal Authority to Confiscate e-Cigarettes

News

Bank of England Holds Interest Rates Despite Slowing Inflation Ahead of UK General Election

Published

3 hours ago

on

Bank of England Holds Interest Rates Despite Slowing Inflation Ahead of UK General Election

(CTN News) – The Bank of England on Thursday left its key interest rate at a 16-year high amid decreasing UK inflation, opting against a decrease before Britain’s general election next month.

While annual inflation dropped in May to a near three-year low of 2.0 per cent, matching the central bank’s objective, the Bank of England had been expected to retain the rate at 5.25 per cent ahead of the national vote on July 4.

“It’s good news that inflation has returned to […] target,” Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said following the regular policy meeting.

“We need to be sure that inflation will stay low and that’s why we’ve decided to hold rates at 5.25pc for now.”

Inflation Hits Near Three-Year Low at 2.0%, Bank of England Holds Rates Steady

Analysts said there was a significant likelihood that the BoE would cut at its next meeting in August following a series of hikes that have helped bring down UK inflation from the highest level in more than four decades.

Prospects of a looming drop impacted on the British pound, although London’s top-tier FTSE 100 equities index climbed in early afternoon trading.

Shortly before the latest BoE statement, the Swiss National Bank published a second straight interest-rate decrease, after becoming March the first Western central bank to slash borrowing charges that had been imposed to tackle inflation. Norway froze rates Thursday.

Analysts had widely expected no adjustment to the BoE rate owing to UK services inflation being well above two per cent and with energy bills set to rise towards the end of the year.

Seven members of the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to hold the rate stable, while two requested a drop – the same outcome as the prior meeting in May.

The BoE stated that for several members who voted for no change this time around, the choice was “finely balanced”.

This indicated “that they could be swayed in August”, remarked Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“Bets have increased now that a rate cut will come in August, but financial markets are still not fully pricing in a rate cut until September,” she added.

Analysts said that the UK central bank would have sought to avoid a decision Thursday that may have been regarded as taking sides during a high-profile election campaign.

However, the Bank of England underscored that its announcement was in no way influenced by politics.

According to the meeting minutes, the MPC did not consider the time of the general election while making its decision.

The Bank of England’s primary role is to keep the UK annual inflation rate near to 2 percent.
Related Topics:

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading