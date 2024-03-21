Connect with us

News News Asia

Vietnam's President Calls it Quits After Only 1 Year on the Job
Advertisement

News

Police Arrest Russian Woman for Assaulting Pregnant Store Owner

News

China's Marriage Surge Amid Population Decline: Insights and Policy Responses

News

Thailand Police Chief and Deputy Suspended Amid Allegations of illegal Online Gambling Links

News Northern Thailand

Northern Thailand's Tourism Sector Fears Disaster Zones Designation Over PM2.5 Air Quality

News

Micron Predicts Third-Quarter Revenue Above Estimates

News

UBS Will Get Stress Tests Twice This Year, Says Swiss Regulator

News

Despite Sticky Inflation, The Fed Expects Three Rate Cuts In 2024

News

Russian "Elections" of 2024 Under Scrutiny: Uncovering Anomalies and Falsifications

News

Chinese Surrogacy Ringleader Jailed in Thailand for 50 Years

News News Asia

Vietnam Seeks Death Penalty for Woman Behind US$30 Billion Bank Fraud

News Northern Thailand

Thailand to Ban Maze Imports From Countries That Allow Field Burning

News Northern Thailand

Passenger Bus Crashes in Northeastern Thailand Killing 2 Injuring 44

News

Inflation Hopes To Lift KSE-100 Index By 0.96 Percent

News

Peter Navarro is Trump's 1st Official To Serve Prison Time For The Jan. 6 Attack

News

What Does Aaron Taylor-Johnson Bring To TASC In Terms Of Freshness?

News News Asia

China's Evergrande and Founder Accused of US$78bn Fraud

News

Olivia Munn's Breast Cancer Diagnosis Prompts Her To Step Out Of The Spotlight

News

The UnitedHealth System Is Recovering From a Major Cyberattack

News

Elon Musk Defends Free Speech And Diversity During A Tense Interview

News

Vietnam’s President Calls it Quits After Only 1 Year on the Job

Avatar of CTN News

Published

25 mins ago

on

Vietnam's President Calls it Quits

Yesterday Vietnam’s Communist Party accepted President Vo Van Thuong’s resignation on Wednesday, according to the government, citing “shortcomings,” in a sign of political unrest that might undermine foreign investors’ confidence in the country.

The government stated in a statement that Thuong breached party norms, and that these “shortcomings had negatively impacted public opinion, affecting the reputation of the Party, State, and himself personally.”

Just over a year after his election, the Central Party Committee, a senior decision-making body in Communist-ruled Vietnam, approved Thuong’s resignation.

The president’s job is mostly ceremonial, but it is one of the top four political offices in the Southeast Asian country.

The committee meeting came ahead of an emergency session of Vietnam’s rubber-stamping parliament set for Thursday, when lawmakers are expected to endorse the party’s choices.

Major leadership changes in the one-party state have recently been linked to the extensive “blazing furnace” anti-bribery campaign, which is intended to combat systemic corruption but is also suspected by critics of being a vehicle for political infighting.

Thuong, 53, resigned days after Vietnamese authorities reported the arrest of a former head of central Vietnam’s Quang Ngai province for alleged wrongdoing a decade ago. Thuong was the party chief at the time.

Thuong was widely believed to be close to General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Vietnam’s most powerful politician and the primary architect of the anti-graft drive.

When former President Nguyen Xuan Phuc resigned last year after the party accused him of “violations and wrongdoing” by officials under his authority, MPs took a month and a half to choose Thuong as his successor.

The current political crisis may be addressed with the fast election of a new president, but there is still a risk that frequent reshuffles of senior officials may harm business sentiment in a country heavily reliant on foreign investment.

The Ho Chi Minh City stock exchange, the country’s primary bourse, fell over 3% in the first hours of trading on Monday, as news of the president’s impending resignation spread.

Foreign investors’ net sales in the first two days of the week were almost US$80 million, according to Mirae Asset Securities, a broker.

Thuong’s “removal could see policy and administrative decisions slow further as officials are more anxious about the arc of the anti-corruption campaign,” said a Vietnam-based counsel to foreign corporations, adding that Vietnam’s position on important policies will remain unchanged.

Vietnam Seeks Death Penalty for Woman Behind US$30 Billion Bank Fraud

Vietnam Seeks Death Penalty for Woman Behind US$30 Billion Bank Fraud

Vietnamese prosecutors demanded the death penalty for Truong My Lan, the architect of Southeast Asia’s greatest financial fraud ever, according to official media.

Lan, the chairperson of real estate developer Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group, is on trial in the economic capital of Ho Chi Minh City on charges of directing a scheme that cost US$20 billion, or approximately 4.9% of Vietnam’s GDP.

The trial, which is set to last until the end of April, is part of a fight against corruption that the ruling Communist Party’s leader, Nguyen Phu Trong, has promised to end for years, despite producing few tangible achievements.

“Lan didn’t plead guilty or show remorse,” the Thanh Nien newspaper quoted prosecutors as saying, while demanding the death punishment for embezzlement.

“The consequences are extremely serious and irreparable, and therefore, there must be a strict punishment for Truong My Lan and remove her from the society,” the statement said. Lan’s lawyer was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday.

According to investigators, Lan and her collaborators stole more than 304 trillion dong ($12.46 billion) from Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SCB), which she effectively controlled through dozens of proxies.

Prosecutors have also charged the group of creating additional damages of 193 trillion dong, more than 129 trillion dong of which is the cumulative interest on the loans they received.

The overall financial losses in the case amounted to 498 trillion dong ($20 billion), according to reports.

Lan appropriated substantial sums by making illegal loans to shell businesses between early 2018 and October 2022, when the state bailed out SCB following a run on its reserves, according to investigators.

Investigators claim she bribed officials to disregard her activities, including paying an alleged $5.2 million to a senior central bank inspector.

Three independent auditing firms violated the SCB case, according to congressman Pham Van Hoa, but the government did not identify them.

According to the government statement, the remark came during a question to Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc. Phoc criticized auditing in several recent criminal cases, claiming that “intentional collusion and violations” by auditors had not been eliminated.

Top worldwide firms, including Ernst & Young and KPMG, did not raise concerns about the bank during their audits, according to public documents.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies