Connect with us

Business

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Reports Lower Income And EPS For Q1
Advertisement

Business

Iveco Group's Marx Is Selected As CNH's New CEO

Business

JP Morgan And Baghdad Discuss Banking Reforms

Business

One Citigroup Insider Reduces His Company Stake

Business

AT&T Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over 70 Million Customers' Data Breach

Business

Layoffs At UBS To Begin In June, According To SonntagsZeitung

Politics Business

US Congress Passes TikTok Ban Legislation, Bill Heads to Senate

Business

Cryptocurrency Mining Banned In Angola: China Warns Citizens

Business

Lululemon Closes Washington Distribution Center, Cutting 100 jobs

Business

Target Is Slowly But Surely Phasing Out DVDs From Its Physical Locations

Business

Mark Zuckerberg Beats Elon Musk to become the 3rd richest Person in the World

Business

Super Micro Plunges Ahead Of Earnings As Investors Rotate Out Of Hot AI Stock

Business

Bitcoin Price Briefly Dropped Below $60,000 Before Rebounding

Business

Amazon UK May Be Forced To Recognize Unions After GMB Wins Ballot Right

Business

Digital Branding: The 5 Core Elements to Success

News Automotive Business

Thailand Looks to Hydrogen Power to Replace Oil-Powered Vehicles

Business

Binance's Efforts To Resolve Its Executive Detention Situation

Business

Blackstone's Credit And Retail Lines Beat Expectations By a Margin

Business

Why is RPO Software a Must-have Tool for RPO Businesses?

Business

Results For Infosys Q4 Will Be Announced Soon; Here Is What To Expect.

Business

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Reports Lower Income And EPS For Q1

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Verizon
Invezz

(CTN News) – Today, Verizon Communications, the leading telecommunications company in the world, announced its Q1 2024 results have been released.

While Verizon’s Q4 2023 results were an improvement over its disappointing results earlier in the year, they still didn’t meet company expectations.

Results of the financial year

During the first quarter of 2024, Verizon’s total operating revenue was $33.0 billion, up 0.2 percent compared with the first quarter of 2023.

According to the company, it reported consolidated net income of $4.7 billion in the first quarter of this year, compared to $5.0 billion in the first quarter of 2023, and consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $12.1 billion, up from $11.9 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

EPS (Earnings per share)

In Q1 2023, Verizon announced profits per share (EPS) of $1.09, compared with $1.17 in the previous quarter; adjusted earnings per share, excluding special items, of $1.15, compared with $1.20 in the previous quarter.

The expectations of analysts

I would like to draw your attention to the fact that Verizon today’s results were slightly below the forecasts for today’s earnings.

As a general rule of thumb, revenue today was expected to be $33.23 billion for Q1 2024. This was a decline of almost 1% compared to last year, while earnings per share were expected to be $1.12 down from the previous year.

Results compared to previous results

According to the company’s Q4 2023 results released in January, these figures were in stark contrast to those today:

  • Adjusted earnings per share, excluding special items, in Q4 2023 were $1.08 and ($0.64) in Q4 2022.

  • A total of $35.1 billion in operating revenue was reported during the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 0.3 percent.

  • For the fourth quarter of 2015, the company reported a net loss of $2.6 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $11.7 billion.

SEE ALSO:

Iveco Group’s Marx Is Selected As CNH’s New CEO

JP Morgan And Baghdad Discuss Banking Reforms

One Citigroup Insider Reduces His Company Stake
Related Topics:
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies