Covid-19 Complications Kill 6-Year-Old Boy

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has reported that a 6-year-old boy has died from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) brought on by Covid-19.

On Thursday, Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the DDC, told a press conference that the dead child had not been vaccinated.

“He was hospitalized at a private hospital before being transferred to Pathum Thani Hospital on July 19, when he developed lethargy and cold hands and feet,” Dr. Opas said.

He reported that the boy died after developing an inflammatory condition in his heart and lungs. MIS-C is one of the conditions associated with Covid-19.

According to Dr. Opas, the variant spreading in Thailand at the moment is mostly the Omicron subvariant BA.5, which is highly contagious among children who have close contact with their classmates.

According to him, most infected children have mild symptoms and can recover from the virus independently. Dr. Opas says that MIS-C rarely occurs in children. Those diagnosed with the condition should seek immediate medical attention, he said.

Children can be protected from MIS-C by vaccination. Because the inflammatory condition is rare, children who have been vaccinated will be less susceptible to it,” said Dr. Opas.

To prevent any risks from underlying conditions, the department suggested parents of children over 5 years old have their children vaccinated against Covid-19.

A Facebook page called @Infectious1234 recently posted about the inflammatory condition that can develop in children who are recovering from Covid-19.

The post said that children could develop MIS-C two to six weeks after recovering from Covid-19 when more than two organs are inflamed.

It is unknown what causes MIS-C, but many children with the condition also had Covid-19.