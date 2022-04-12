‘Suits For Seniors’ Program Graduates Dozens of Students

Suits For Seniors: The Palm Beach County high school seniors are just one month away from turning their tassels, and some of them will walk away with even more tools they can use to start their career off on the right foot.

The eighth-week Suits for Seniors Leadership Immersion Program will conclude with a graduation ceremony celebrating the accomplishments of over a dozen students from Palm Beach Lakes and Palm Beach Gardens Community High Schools.

A series of leadership, financial literacy, career, and entrepreneurship workshops are provided to low-income Palm Beach County students as part of the program.

The fact that they were supportive, and that they listened to the things I have been through was very comforting, stated Jade Murphy, a high school student at Palm Beach Gardens Community High School. In my opinion, it made it a lot easier for me to be able to be where I am today.

Every student who completes the program is given a custom-tailored suit so that they are ready for the workplace when it is time for them to start their careers.

CEO and Founder of Suits for Seniors, Tae Edmonds, said: “We strive to give the children a chance at post-secondary success.” “Through our program, we expose our participants to a variety of careers, professionals, and mentors that they would not have been exposed to without our program.”

As a premier leadership development program in the Palm Beach County for at-risk high school seniors, Suits for Seniors was launched in 2015.

Angel Buchannon, a former Suits for Seniors participant, told us “we learned about transitioning from a high school senior into a college student and then into a real life situation.”. Buchannon explained that his group learned about tax planning, banking, and other things that you don’t learn in high school.

Over 1,400 students have been helped by this non-profit organization to complete their high school education.