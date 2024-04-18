Gold Rates In Pakistan Have Increased Significantly

(CTN News) – Gold rates in Pakistan have increased majorly since Tuesday. This is when 24-karat Gold Rates jumped from Rs22400 per tola to Rs249,700 per tola after a price rise of Rs2400 overnight.

As far as the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is concerned, dealers report that it has also increased by Rs2057, bringing it to now trade at Rs214,077, which is an increase of Rs2057.

The price of 10 grams of 22-karat Gold Rates also showed a surge to trade at Rs196,238 at the end of the day, also showing an impressive surge.

It is clear from this trend that shifts in gold prices have a close relationship to changes in the US Dollar value, which indicates that Gold Rates have a close relationship with currency values.

The fact that global economic factors are influencing local gold markets underlines the impact of global economic factors.

At the moment, the price of 24-karat silver is trading at a rate of Rs2,650 per ounce. Gold prices have also seen a rise of $20 across the board on the international market, reaching $2,391 per ounce at the time of writing.

Gold rates in Pakistan can vary significantly throughout the day, and you are important to understand that this factor can have a huge impact on the market’s movements in the short term, as these swings can also have a big impact on global trends in the future.

In addition, the gold rate information found on this website is sourced from reliable sources, mostly located in Karachi and Multan, where the rates were verified and sourced from.

Individuals are advised to consult local Gold Rates merchants and jewellers for the most up-to-date and accurate information on gold prices in order to make informed decisions about their purchases.

SEE ALSO:

Mike Johnson Won’t Resign As Republican Anger Over Foreign Aid Grows