Gold Rates In Pakistan Have Increased Significantly
Mike Johnson Won't Resign As Republican Anger Over Foreign Aid Grows

Myanmar refugees take shelter in Thailand's Mae Sot

UK Parliament Moves to Ban Cigarette Sales to Those Born After 2009

Thailand Sees 43% Surge in Foreign Tourists, Generating 518.04 Billion Baht in Revenue

United Airlines Reports $200 Million Earnings Hit Due to Boeing 737 MAX 9 Grounding

Authorities Crackdown on Criminal Enterprises in Phuket, Thailand

Dollar Prices Are Buoyed By Strong Economy And Geopolitical Tensions

IMF Sees Slow, Steady Growth In 2024; Inflation, China Pose Threats

The American Airlines Pilots Union Sees a Spike In Safety Issues

Donald Trump Faces Contempt Motion After New York Trial Social Media Posts

Oman's Heavy Rains Cause Flash Floods In The UAE That Kill 18 People

Apple iPhone Shipments Decline 10% Despite Smartphone Industry Rebound

Chinese Yuan Surpasses US Dollar in Russian Trade Amid Geopolitical Shifts

Thailand Urges Vigilance Amid Israel-Iran Tensions in the Middle East

Karen National Union Repels Myanmar Military Push to Take Back Myawaddy

TSMC Receives a Grant To Expand Its Chip Manufacturing Operations In The United States

Offshore Guyana, ExxonMobil (XOM) Advances $12.7 Billion For Whiptail

Salesforce Talks About Acquiring Informatica, Causing Informatica Shares To Fall

Severe Thunderstorms Threaten 70 Million People From The Plains To The East Coast

Gold Rates In Pakistan Have Increased Significantly

25 seconds ago

Gold Rates
Photo: File

(CTN News) – Gold rates in Pakistan have increased majorly since Tuesday. This is when 24-karat Gold Rates jumped from Rs22400 per tola to Rs249,700 per tola after a price rise of Rs2400 overnight.

As far as the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is concerned, dealers report that it has also increased by Rs2057, bringing it to now trade at Rs214,077, which is an increase of Rs2057.

The price of 10 grams of 22-karat Gold Rates also showed a surge to trade at Rs196,238 at the end of the day, also showing an impressive surge.

It is clear from this trend that shifts in gold prices have a close relationship to changes in the US Dollar value, which indicates that Gold Rates have a close relationship with currency values.

The fact that global economic factors are influencing local gold markets underlines the impact of global economic factors.

At the moment, the price of 24-karat silver is trading at a rate of Rs2,650 per ounce. Gold prices have also seen a rise of $20 across the board on the international market, reaching $2,391 per ounce at the time of writing.

Gold rates in Pakistan can vary significantly throughout the day, and you are important to understand that this factor can have a huge impact on the market’s movements in the short term, as these swings can also have a big impact on global trends in the future.

In addition, the gold rate information found on this website is sourced from reliable sources, mostly located in Karachi and Multan, where the rates were verified and sourced from.

Individuals are advised to consult local Gold Rates merchants and jewellers for the most up-to-date and accurate information on gold prices in order to make informed decisions about their purchases.

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

