(CTN News) – Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys India’s largest IT services company, released its fourth quarter financial results last week.

Infosys is scheduled to reveal its fourth quarter results this week. TCS has some notable positive numbers. Infosys is expected to report flat results due to a decrease in discretionary spending. EBIT margins are likely to remain flat despite sequential revenue declines.

However, Infosys’ large deals total contract value (TCV) has grown by 70% over the past three quarters, reaching nearly $13.2 billion.

The net profit for the quarter under review is expected to be $6,142 crore, compared to $6,106 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2009. This is an average estimate based on seven brokerages, according to LiveMint. The growth rate is 0.58 percent.

Infosys revenue in USD terms may decline by 0.38% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), and away from the Indian currency, to $4,645 million from $4,663 million. Low pass-through sales and seasonal weakness may be responsible. It is estimated that revenue will decrease by 0.59% in rupee terms to ₹38,590 crore from ₹38,821 crore sequentially.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services noted that the deal pipeline remains healthy, but closings have been challenging due to slow decision-making processes and furloughs. However, the conversion rate remains on track.”

The company’s earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are expected to decline by 0.69% in Q4 to ₹7,906 crore from ₹7,961 crore in Q3. It is likely that EBIT margins will remain stable at 20.5% quarter-over-quarter.

Infosys revenue growth guidance (constant currency – CC) may be between 2.5% – 5.5% in USD for FY25. FY25 guidance may be between 20% and 22%. Nomura says EBIT margins are likely to remain flat QoQ since salary increases will take one month to take effect.

Infosys shares did not return over the past year. The stock has lost over 8% year-to-date.

