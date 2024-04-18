Connect with us

Business

Results For Infosys Q4 Will Be Announced Soon; Here Is What To Expect.
Advertisement

Business

Bitcoin Dips To $65,500 As Fezoo Takes On Binance And OKEx

Business

Red Lobster Company Is Considering Filing For Bankruptcy

Business

Stock Of Super Micro Computer Soars 10% During Analyst Call

Business

Jio Financial Shares Rise After BlackRock JV Announcement

Business

Bank Of America Tops Expectations On Interest Income, Investment Banking

Business

The Verizon $100M Class-Action Settlement: How To Claim

Business

Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies Drop Due To Middle East Tensions

Business

Nippon Steel's Planned Buyout of U.S. Steel Gets Shareholder Approval

Business

Bitcoin Prices Are Not Important For Edward Snowden 

Business

Thais Cashing in as Gold Price Drops 600 Baht

Business

PromptPay QR Payment Slowly Moving Thailand to a Cashless Society

Business

CarMax Stock Sinks As Affordability Challenges Hurt Demand

Business

Amazon CEO Says It's a Pity That The iRobot Deal Didn't Work Out:

Business

Short-Seller Accuses Globe Life Of Insurance Fraud, Shares Plummet 50%

Business

51 Million AT&T Customers Were Affected By AT&T's Data Breach

Business

Bitcoin Leads The NFT Market With a Slight Increase in Sales

Business Cryptocurrency

Thailand Cracks Down on Scammers Using P2P Cryptocurrency Exchanges

Business

Domestic Airlines Reduce Airfare Rates For Songkran 2024

Business

Government Cuts Transfer Fees to Stimulate Thailand's Housing Market

Business

Results For Infosys Q4 Will Be Announced Soon; Here Is What To Expect.

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Infosys
AFter TCS, India's second-largest IT firm, Infosys, is set to declare its Q4 results.(HT_PRINT)

(CTN News) – Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys India’s largest IT services company, released its fourth quarter financial results last week.

Infosys is scheduled to reveal its fourth quarter results this week. TCS has some notable positive numbers. Infosys is expected to report flat results due to a decrease in discretionary spending. EBIT margins are likely to remain flat despite sequential revenue declines.

However, Infosys’ large deals total contract value (TCV) has grown by 70% over the past three quarters, reaching nearly $13.2 billion.

The net profit for the quarter under review is expected to be $6,142 crore, compared to $6,106 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2009. This is an average estimate based on seven brokerages, according to LiveMint. The growth rate is 0.58 percent.

Infosys revenue in USD terms may decline by 0.38% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), and away from the Indian currency, to $4,645 million from $4,663 million. Low pass-through sales and seasonal weakness may be responsible. It is estimated that revenue will decrease by 0.59% in rupee terms to ₹38,590 crore from ₹38,821 crore sequentially.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services noted that the deal pipeline remains healthy, but closings have been challenging due to slow decision-making processes and furloughs. However, the conversion rate remains on track.”

The company’s earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are expected to decline by 0.69% in Q4 to ₹7,906 crore from ₹7,961 crore in Q3. It is likely that EBIT margins will remain stable at 20.5% quarter-over-quarter.

Infosys revenue growth guidance (constant currency – CC) may be between 2.5% – 5.5% in USD for FY25. FY25 guidance may be between 20% and 22%. Nomura says EBIT margins are likely to remain flat QoQ since salary increases will take one month to take effect.

Infosys shares did not return over the past year. The stock has lost over 8% year-to-date.

SEE ALSO:

Bitcoin Dips To $65,500 As Fezoo Takes On Binance And OKEx

Red Lobster Company Is Considering Filing For Bankruptcy

Stock Of Super Micro Computer Soars 10% During Analyst Call
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies