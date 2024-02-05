Connect with us

News

Gaza Cities Are Hit By Israeli Forces, Resulting In 18 Deaths
Advertisement

News News Asia

Independent Candidates Linked to Jailed Imran Khan Claim Pakistan Election

News

PTI Claims Victory in 2024 Elections, Alleges Rigging, and Vows Legal Action for Symbol 'Bat'

News

The first Indian short film adapted into Thai is It's Not My Choice by Priyakanta Laishram

News News Asia

Air Quality Hits Unhealthy Levels in Northern Thailand

News Crime Southern Thailand

Nigerian Romance Scammers Busted in Phuket

News Northern Thailand

Passenger Van Crashes in Northern Thailand Killing Driver, Injuring 13 Danish Tourists

News

Police Arrests Russian Living in Thailand for 10 Years on Expired Visa

News Politics

Controversy Surrounds Tucker Carlson's Insightful Putin Interview

News Northern Thailand

Northern Thailand Experiencing Unsafe Levels of PM2.5 Air Quality

News

Thailand Struggles in its Fight Against a Booming Drug Trade

News

5 Marines Were Killed In California Helicopter Crash

News

Inflation Evidence Is Needed Before The ECB Can Ease: Policymakers

News

JetBlue Planes Collide At Logan Airport In Boston

News

The FCC Bans AI-Generated Robocalls As Deepfake Concerns Grow

News

Phone Service Suspended In Pakistan During Election

News

In 2024, The Supreme Court Will Hear Trump's Office Eligibility

News

Hamas Proposes Ceasefire Over 135 Days, Ending Israel's Gaza War

News

Bank Says Inflation-Fighting Workers Must Accept Lower Pay

News

Toby Keith's Death has Raised Awareness Of Stomach Cancer Signs

News

Gaza Cities Are Hit By Israeli Forces, Resulting In 18 Deaths

Published

5 days ago

on

Gaza Cities Are Hit By Israeli Forces, Resulting In 18 Deaths

(CTN News) – Gaza health officials reported on Saturday that 18 Palestinians had been killed by Israeli air strikes in Rafah and Deir Al-Balah, as residents feared Israel would expand its ground offensive into the last remaining refugee camps.

Over half of Gaza’s 2.3 million population has fled Rafah as Israel Defense Forces continue their nearly four-month-old war against Hamas militants. Rafah is situated on Gaza’s southern border with Egypt.

According to Gaza health officials, an Israeli airstrike on a house in Rafah resulted in the deaths of 14 people, including women and children.

A confirmation of the strike was not provided by the Israeli military. In contrast to Hamas’ intentional attacks on Israeli men, women, and children, the IDF observes international law and takes feasible precautions to minimize civilian harm.

In recent months, Israel has been bombarding Gaza with deadly force, a response to Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel on Oct. 7. As a result, Gaza has been left in ruins and there has been a wider conflict in the region as a result. As a retaliation for a deadly attack against US troops, the United States conducted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria on Friday against targets linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and the militias it supports.

Over 27,000 Palestinians have been confirmed dead since the start of the war, 107 of them within the past 24 hours, and thousands more are believed to have disappeared amid the destruction. The Gaza health authorities do not distinguish between militants and civilians in their tallies.

Hamas launched its attack on Israel on Oct. 7 after killing 1200 people and taking 253 hostages, of whom more than 100 remain captive, according to Israeli reports.

There are reports that Israeli officials plan on eliminating Hamas, which has pledged to repeat its October attacks, as well as repatriating the hostages, most of whom are women and children.

Over the past week, tens of thousands of people have arrived in Rafah carrying belongings in their arms and pulling children in carts since Israeli forces last week launched one of their most significant assaults on Khan Younis.

On Thursday, Yoav Gallant, the Israeli Defense Minister, announced that the Israeli forces would now move on to Rafah.

SEE ALSO:

Thailand’s Songkran Festival Gets Formal UNESCO Certification

Oil Boom Helps ExxonMobil And Chevron Make The Second-Biggest Profits In a Decade

Pneumonia Has Claimed The Lives Of 7 More Children In Punjab
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma and ibomma telugu movies