Bitcoin And XRP Have Declined, But Nugget Rush Has Increased

(CTN News) – The price of bitcoin fell after the Federal Reserve announced that it would keep interest rates at the same level. As a result, analysts are predicting a rally for XRP in 2024. Meanwhile, NuggetRush (NUGX) has also gained a lot of attention from investors.

The price of bitcoin has dropped

In the wake of the Fed’s decision to delay interest rate cuts due to falling inflation and a healthy labor market, Bitcoin recently fell to $42,000 following its decision to delay interest rate cuts.

In spite of this, many analysts remain optimistic about the future of Bitcoin, pointing to the upcoming halving of the cryptocurrency as a possible trigger for bulls.

In 2024, NuggetRush is set to gain a lot of ground

There is a possibility that NuggetRush will benefit from the upcoming Bitcoin halving event.

As part of the platform, gamers can play to earn rewards by participating in play-to-earn (P2E) games. The gold rush theme is incorporated into the virtual world of the game.

There is also the option for players to stake NFTs and NUGX to earn rewards. As well as this, players will be able to access a wide range of NFT collections, including RUSHGEM NFTs, which will be integrated directly into the game, and can be staked for up to 20% returns.

There have been more than 168 million NUGX sold in the ongoing presale of NUGX.

The current price for each NUGX is $0.018 at the time of writing.

In the case of XRP, it is firm

It is encouraging to see that XRP is making solid progress, recently breaking above a historic bearish pattern. In spite of this, XRP is still in the midst of a bearish pattern, staying close to the $0.50 support level. According to some analysts, there is a possibility that XRP will rally and break above $1 in 2024.

The conclusion

As a result of the Fed’s decision, crypto assets, such as Bitcoin, have been negatively affected. On the other hand, other data suggests that over the course of time, XRP and NuggetRush might continue to trend higher.

