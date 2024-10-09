Chiang Rai Residents to Receive an Additional 10,000 Baht for Mud Removal

The Minister of Interior, Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul told a press briefing today that the ministry has proposed the cost of cleaning mud and soil for flood victims, 10,000 baht per household in Chiang Rai, to Cabinet.

Mr. Anutin said that it does not need approval because it is a matter that the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has already requested and it was approved by the Comptroller General’s Department.

According to the proposal payments of 10,000 baht per household will be made to people who did not have workers or equipment supplied by the government to clear their homes of mud and soil.

He said said the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) will inspect the homes that used private contractors for the cleaning of mud and soil in Chiang Rai Province, and that the compensation money of 9,000 baht per household already approved by cabinet is separate from the 10,000 baht for mud cleaning.

Mr. Anutin said we will expedite the process as quickly as possible and no one will be left out because we will do it by district, which will be announced for acknowledgement. However, if there are any omissions, they can come and make their claims.

From the assessment of the situation in Mae Sai City Municipality, Mae Sai District, Chiang Rai Province, it is estimated that the area will be cleared for the people to return to their normal lives in about 6 months. The amount of mud calculated by experts is about 190,000 cubic meters, of which 70,000 cubic meters have been removed, with 120,000 cubic meters remaining.

With regards to preventing future flooding Mr. Anutin said International cooperation is required to prevent future incidents, and that there have been suggestions that a dam or embankment will be built to prevent flood waters and mud from flowing into the city, as well as discussions with the Myanmar authorities in the border area about dredging pipes and planning over future flooding.

