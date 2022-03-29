Biden Says He Doesn’t Care If Putin Views His Remarks as Escalatory

Joe Biden, the US president, said that he doesn’t care what Vladimir Putin thinks of his comment that the Russian leader should not be in power.

“I don’t care what he thinks. He is going to do what he is going to do,” Biden replied when asked by a reporter whether he was concerned Putin would see the statement as an escalation.

It was Biden’s sense that Putin could not be swayed by any outside event, including his own remark, that worried him.

According to Vice President Biden, “Given his recent behavior, the people should understand he will do what he thinks he should do, period,” he said at the White House. I think it’s just not rational that he would do something outrageous because I called him for what he was and what he’s doing. This is a man who goes to the beat of his own drum. And the idea he would do something outrageous because I called him for what he was and what he is doing is just absurd.”

Related CTN News: