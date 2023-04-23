The Meta Employee Gets Laid Off Abruptly At 4 In The Morning

(CTN News) – Meta has announced that it will lay off another 10,000 employees after announcing the elimination of 11,000 jobs in 2022.

In addition to that, the Meta CEO of the company, Mark Zuckerberg, confessed that the company ‘overhired’ people during the pandemic and is now struggling to survive during these tough economic times.

In the same way, a former Meta employee had revealed that she was paid $200,000 (roughly Rs 1.6 crore approx) per month for practically doing nothing, as there was not much work to be done within the company.

The layoff announcement from has prompted many employees to come forward and share their stories about how they were laid off. One such employee is Chell Sterioff, who has worked at since May 2021 as a US-based employee and has been with the company for the past 2 years.

The role she was supposed to fulfill, like that of thousands of others, was abruptly terminated by the company.

One morning at 4 am, Sterioff received the mail that would forever change the course of her life.

The email was from her employer, Meta, informing her that tomorrow would be her last day at work, and that it would be her last day at her job. In his previous career, Sterioff was employed by Microsoft for over a decade before joining Meta.

According to Sterioff, she explained her experience on LinkedIn, stating that, after working for Meta for more than two years, I was notified by the company at 4:00am on the first morning of this year that I would be leaving Meta due to layoffs.

I am now open to working anywhere in the world.”

Aside from thanking Meta for all the opportunities they provided, she said, “I am thankful that I had the opportunity to experience Meta.

I learned a great deal during my time there. After 1.5 decades at Microsoft, it was a major cultural and engineering shift for me and I can truly say that those I worked with lived the company values – be bold, be open, build awesome stuff, and so on.

As a member of the FPM Metamate team and a fellow FB TPM, I will miss the opportunity to work with you. It is my sincere hope that our paths cross again soon in this grand-but-little world of technology and, until then, I hope each of you has a wonderful journey.”

